Long before Leonard Vahsholtz competed his first Pikes Peak International Hill Climb 44 years ago, he was well aware of the race’s most colorful and famous figure.
Bobby Unser wasn’t just another driver who got a rush out of racing up the rocky slopes of America’s most famous mountain, he dominated all 156 perilous turns and won more King of the Mountain titles — 10 — than any driver in the illustrious history of the event. It was due to Unser’s unparalleled success that Pikes Peak became unofficially known as Unser Mountain.
“Everybody wanted to beat Bobby,” Vahsholtz, a longtime Woodland Park resident said last week after learning of Unser’s death on May 3 at the age of 87. “It was a big deal if we beat Bobby’s records. He was the real deal.
“When you do the job over and over again like Bobby did, pretty soon you carry more weight. I have respect for the man. He was a champion.”
Vahsholtz raced in his first Hill Climb in 1977, three years after Unser won his ninth King of the Mountain title. Unser did not compete in the event again until 1986 when he won his 10th overall championship in a record-setting run.
During his incredible career on Pikes Peak that spanned four decades from the 1950s to the 1980s, Unser, who was born in Colorado Springs, also won three class titles and reached the summit in all 18 of his attempts. Even in years when he didn’t compete, he was a perennial figure on the mountain each time the famous race rolled around.
In the 98 times the race has been run since the inaugural event in 1916, an Unser has won the overall title an incredible 28 times.
Vahsholtz had a tenuous relationship with Unser and many in the Unser family. He felt there were years when Hill Climb officials gave special treatment to the Unsers that other drivers didn’t get.
“They were good about promoting themselves,” Vahsholtz said of the racing family. “They were good racers. But they also had the sponsorship to come in here with the best equipment. We never had the money to buy a car to compete with them.
“If Bobby entered open wheel, he dominated that. If he entered stock car he dominated that.”
Vahsholtz couldn’t help but respect what Bobby Unser accomplished in his career on Pikes Peak and at the famed Indianapolis 500, where he won three times. Brother Al Unser won Indy a record four times.
Vahsholtz, though he didn’t have the car to win the overall title, had an illustrious career on Pikes Peak. From the time he won his first class title in 1981 until his last race in a truck exhibition class in 2007 he won a then-record 18 titles. His record has since been broken by son, Clint, who has 24 class wins, including the King of the Mountain title in 2020.
Bobby Unser was among the first inducted to the Pikes Peak Hill Climb Museum and Hall of Fame in 1997. In fact, there is a separate wing dedicated to the Unser family. Bobby and Al both said they never would have had their racing success at Indy had it not been for the Hill Climb.