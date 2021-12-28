In awe of cool cars since childhood, Woodland Park native Kelsey Weatherford recently drove her fascination straight into the pages of the Wall Street Journal.
Featured in the “My Ride” column by A.J. Baime, Weatherford and her 1980 MG MGB appear in the Dec. 1 edition of the Journal.
“That was the last year they made the MGBs,” she said of her vehicle.
In the article, 23-year-old Weatherford and her sports car are pictured at Pikes Peak International Raceway south of Colorado Springs. She bought the car in Denver for $5,500 and is only the third owner of the MGB. A college student at the time, she and her dad, Arden Weatherford, split the cost.
When the British Motor Corp. introduced the MGB in 1962, the front bumper was chrome. In 1973, the corporation launched the rubber bumper, Weatherford explained. “If you were an MGB enthusiast, you would absolutely hate the rubber bumpers,” she said. “But for durability, the rubber bumper still has the fun of the MGB and it’s not as expensive as the older model.”
Looking back on her childhood, Weatherford comes up with a memory that may have sparked her lifelong interest in cars. “I do remember being put in ‘time out’ and I would have to sit in a chair,” she said. “The chair had a rounded back and I’d pretend to be driving. But I don’t think I was interested in any particular cars.”
With a degree in finance/business management from the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs, Weatherford works for BombBomb, which provides software for videos. “You can create a video of yourself to send to customers or potential customers,” she said. “My job is to help people resolve software issues if they’re having trouble.”