Woodland Park RE-2 candidates' forums

Director District C (Columbine Elementary boundaries, 2-year term) Monday, October 18 — Columbine Gym — 7 p.m. Candidates are: David Illingworth, II Misty Leafers

Director District E (Summit Elementary boundaries, 4-year term), Tuesday, October 19 — Summit Gym — 7 p.m. Candidates are: Suzanne Patterson Dale Suiter

Director District D (Gateway Elementary Boundaries – 4-year term) Monday, October 25 - Gateway Gym - 7:00 p.m. Candidates are: Gary Brovetto Paula Levy

Director District B (At-Large, 4-year term) Tuesday, October 26 — High School Auditorium — 7 p.m. Candidates are: Aaron Helstrom (write-in candidate) David Rusterholtz Amy Wolin

The forums will last one hour, except for Oct. 26, which will run 90 minutes.

The Greater Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce will provide an onsite moderator per forum meeting. Questions must be submitted no later than two days prior to each forum via email to: boecandidateforum@wpsdk12.org.

The forums are open to all residents within district boundaries.

All registered voters living in the Woodland Park School District RE-2 boundaries will be allowed to vote on all four races.