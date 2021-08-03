WOODLAND PARK • After a year off due to COVID, Quilters Above the Clouds will display their versatility and artistic vigor during the 15th annual Quilts in the Aspens Aug. 14.
Of 100 quilts at the event, many will reflect categories such as wall, art or etc., which ranges from wearables to home décor and practical use.
Among the special exhibits are “Where Do You Call Home” and “From Past to Present,” each made from long-forgotten fancy linens, orphan blocks or tops.
As well, the show features a collection of vintage quilts along with demonstrations of quilting techniques throughout the day.
The guild is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to promote an appreciation of the art of quilting, said Eileen McMillan, spokesperson.
Throughout the year, the quilters provide handcrafted quilts to area nonprofits in Teller and Park counties.
Among the group’s recipients are new residents of the Clock Tower Condominiums in Woodland Park, a project of Teller County Habitat for Humanity.
For area law enforcement agencies and local fire departments, the members provide “critter quilts” to have on hand for children who suffer trauma.
“Our main idea is to see the art of quilting continue through generations and to give back to the community,” McMillan said.
Before COVID, the quilters taught fourth-and-fifth graders at Columbine Elementary School how to quilt. Last year, they taught the art to students in the Cripple Creek-Victor School District, who will exhibit their works in the show next week.
For the first time, this year the quilters will sell selected works to the public.
To honor the annual Moose is Loose sale in February throughout Woodland Park, the quilters collectively crafted a raffle quilt with squares of moose. Tickets for “A Moose for All Seasons” are $1 each or six for $5. “It really is a show-stopper,” McMillan said.
The guild started at the old Ben Franklin store in Woodland Park, where Mary Beth Wujcik managed the fabric department. “Mary Beth and the women would meet at the store,” McMillan said. “There were 28 members and now there are 95.”
Today, the monthly meetings feature a speaker from around the nation who shares quilting techniques.
Quilts in the Aspens is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 14 at Woodland Park Middle School, 600 E. Kelley’s Road. Quilters and sewers will have the opportunity to browse the fabrics, kits, tools and techniques offered by area quilt shops
Admission is $5 for adults and children under 12 are free. Each ticket is an entry for door prizes and a ballot to vote for the favorite quilt in each category.
For more information, go to quiltersabovetheclouds.com.