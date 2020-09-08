There were no witnesses to what happened to Gus, the Great, a friendly, gawky, six-month-old Golden Doodle, in the early morning hours of Aug. 21.
Jenni Sue and KJ Jessen put Gus in his outdoor pen at about 6 a.m. and left for a long weekend. Their son, Maverek, put Dexter, his German Shepard, in the pen about half an hour later and headed off to work.
Soon after he left, neighbors heard Gus crying out in distress and called the Teller County Sheriff’s Office. Officers responded quickly and found the right side of Gus’ head covered in blood. They called Jenni at 7:30 a.m.
“First they determined that he hadn’t been attacked by an animal or by Dexter, who wasn’t injured,” Jenni said. “There was nothing in the pen that could have injured him like that. The gate was latched but not locked. All we have to go on are his severe injuries.”
Gus suffered from a blunt-force trauma that broke his right eye socket, skull and cheek bones. Maverek took Gus to Animal ER Care in Colorado Springs for treatment.
“He was hit so hard on the right side that it dislocated his left jaw,” Jenni said. “His first surgery was fixing the jaw. After a CT scan, he had a second surgery to remove bone fragments and an orthopedic surgeon removed his right eye and stabilized his cheek bones with a third surgery. The surgeon said he might need two more minor surgeries in the next few months.”
“It all happened so quickly,” Jenni said, adding, “Gus probably started out with lonely-puppy noises that soon turned into cries of deep distress that neighbors noticed.”
Gus, a young and energetic pup, is recovering faster than expected. Surgeon Sam Franklin, of Canine Orthopedics & Rehab, didn’t have to do as much reconstruction as he thought he would.
“He said at this age puppies are ‘bone-growing machines,’” Jenni Sue said.
Dr. Melissa Guillory, of Animal ER, performed Gus’ dental work and said there might be more dental work down the road.
“What’s really remarkable is the support we’ve received in this time of deep division,” Jenni said. “So many people from all walks of life — Democrats and Trump supporters, vegans and hunters, mask-wearers and non-mask wearers — have all galvanized behind Gus. I closed the GoFundMe page because they’ve paid all his medical bills. … Trauma can happen but a whole community can come together in this story of resiliency — the outpouring of love is overwhelming.”
Donations through Gus’ GoFundMe page total more than $8,000, to date.
Jenni wants to make it clear that there are no suspects. “We have no reason to suspect anyone,” she said. “We love our neighbors; they’ve been so supportive. We’re also happy with the sheriff’s office investigation.”
Despite the trauma, Gus is still his friendly self.
“He’s not afraid of people; he still greets them with a grin and a wagging tail,” Jenni said. “Animal Control (Officer Kathleen Morand) said he’s such a friendly dog that a change in his behavior toward someone might be a clue to who hurt him.”
The only behavioral change she has seen is that Gus has more separation anxiety since the trauma.
“He doesn’t like getting into cars, but he has never liked getting into cars, so that isn’t new,” she said.
The Jessens have two other children, an older son, Grayson, and a daughter, Scarlet, who is a midwife like her mother was in earlier days.
“Her earliest memories are of watching babies being born,” Jenni said.
They also have another dog, Ransom, a micro-Golden Doodle who looks like a much-smaller, slightly-fuzzier Gus.
“Gus is doing just fine,” Jenni said. “Dogs don’t understand self-pity. Every day is another opportunity to play.”
Jenni is the founder and CEO of Compass 31 (compass31.org), a nonprofit organization that combats human trafficking. The organization has restoration homes in Thailand, Bangladesh and the Middle East.
Follow updates on Gus on his Facebook Fan Page, facebook.com/gusovercomes.