As the stay-at-home mandate has been modified in Colorado, May is reopening month for many businesses.
It's also a good time to get the word out, says Mike Perini, founder of Perini & Associates, a Woodland Park public relations firm. “This is not the time to be shy. You want to shout it off the rooftops.”
Communication to employees and the public is vital, said Perini, one of several speakers at an April 29 webinar sponsored by the Greater Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce. His suggestions were those that would be of little or no cost to business owners.
In the time of masks, sanitizers and gloves, Perini advises businesses to inform the public about safety measures taken by the business. “This also means no more than 10 people in a store and social distancing of six feet apart or more,” he said. “Whatever the state and county guidelines are, these need to be clear so that people feel safe in your business.”
Perini encourages texting and calling. “Each day have your employees make three phone calls to their friends or family about the great reopening news,” he said.
Voicemail, too, is a quieter advertising tool. “Direct them to your Facebook page or website,” he said. “If you belong to a church or an organization, share that information with the members at least 7 to 10 days before reopening,” he said.
To encourage conversation about the business, give a technology wave via email and Facebook page, with a photo. “This is what we call ‘generating buzz,’” he said.
As well, contacting local media is a good idea, along with installing signs and banners.
“You should have an employee stand out in front of your store with a sign indicating you are open,” he said. “This is popular in Woodland Park, as you’ve seen it over the years.”
To lure customers back in, restaurants could offer discounts. “One restaurant here in town is going to offer family-meal deals,” he said.
Perini’s tips include announcing the reopening on the chamber Grapevine e-newsletter.
And there’s always that traditional herald. “If you have a budget for paid advertising, then, yes, you should consider, print, radio, TV and online,” Perini said. “If you take action now, you will be rewarded with customers returning sooner.”