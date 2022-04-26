It was around Christmas in 2020 that Amanda and Brody Wood noticed a change in their 4-year-old son Ronan’s smile.
“His smile was a little crooked but we didn’t think too much of it, at first — things change when you’re 4,” Amanda Wood said. “But it gradually got worse. Next, we noticed that the left side of his face had started to droop. Then his walking was affected.”
The Woods took Ronan to Children’s Hospital Colorado in Colorado Springs, where he received an MRI that showed a brain tumor.
Ronan was transferred to Children’s Hospital Colorado in Aurora that night.
His mother explained what happened next in an email:
“Ronan was diagnosed with craniopharyngioma in January of 2021. Since then, he has had two brain surgeries along with many other treatments, and we recently learned he has a new cyst sitting on the left side of his tumor. After being given a few options, we feel the best way to treat this is another surgery, in hopes of preventing any lifelong damage. They also feel it is best that he starts another form of treatment after surgery to hopefully prevent any new cysts from forming.”
“They tried chemo, but I’m not sure if that was before or after the first surgery,” Amanda Wood said.
“It’s been a blur, but I do remember that it didn’t work.”
The Wood family lives in Florissant, and Ronan is the second youngest of six children. Dad Brody Wood is a firefighter in Fredrickson.
Now 5 years old, Ronan is a preschool student at Gateway Elementary School. Knowing what Ronan and his family have been going through, Connie Knowles, lead preschool teacher, and other district teachers sprang into action.
They’ve been selling T-shirts to other teachers as a fundraiser and show of support for Ronan and his family. They’ll be distributing the T-shirts from 9 to 10 a.m. May 7 at Memorial Park in Woodland Park. The public is invited to show their support.
That support is appreciated, Amanda Wood said. “This has been a rough time for Ronan right now, but he’s been a little trouper,” she said. “He’s always happy.”
Amanda Wood told Knowles that Ronan was scheduled for an MRI on April 21, before his next surgery, to see if the tumor has grown.
About craniopharyngioma
According to the Mayo Clinic website (mayoclinic.org), craniopharyngioma is a rare type of noncancerous (benign) brain tumor.
“Noncancerous” doesn’t mean it isn’t dangerous. The article explains: “Craniopharyngioma begins near the brain’s pituitary gland, which secretes hormones that control many body functions. As a craniopharyngioma slowly grows, it can affect the function of the pituitary gland and other nearby structures in the brain.
“Craniopharyngioma can occur at any age, but it occurs most often in children and older adults. Symptoms include gradual changes in vision, fatigue, excessive urination and headaches. Children with craniopharyngioma may grow slowly and may be smaller than expected.”
Surgeons try to remove the entire tumor, but the Mayo Clinic article says this isn’t always possible because “there are often many delicate and important structures nearby” and removing the entire tumor could affect the patient’s quality of life. Other treatments include radiation and chemotherapy.
Diabetes insipidus
Since his two surgeries, besides the cysts, Ronan has also been diagnosed with diabetes insipidus, which, according to the National Institutes of Health, “is a rare disorder that causes the body to make too much urine.” Diabetes insipidus isn’t related to diabetes mellitus, which affects glucose levels.
There are four types of diabetes insipidus. Ronan has Central Diabetes Insipidus. Common causes for this uncommon disorder are damage to the hypothalamus or pituitary gland from surgery, infection, inflammation, a tumor, or a head injury.