Woodland Park Police are investigating vandalism that occurred the night of July 31 at Alpine Firearms. Caught on video, “a big white man with tattoos took down the letters on our sign,” said Jon DeVaux, who with his wife Lois owns the business on the city’s main street.
The sign said “Welcome to Woodland Park Where All Lives Matter.”
According to Lois DeVaux, the man broke the letters and threw them on the ground. “We saw him video-ing himself,” she said, explaining that the store has video cameras that picked up the vandal around 9:30 p.m.
The man was wearing a gray Army shirt and appeared to be in his late 20s or early 30s, Jon DeVaux said. He was also wearing a mask.
Woodland Park Police Detective Shannon Everhart responded to the call that evening. Thanks to the camera outside, the photos are on the department’s Facebook page. ”We’re hoping a resident will come forward,” Everhart said.
In addition to removing the letters, the man threw two dead rats into the bushes.