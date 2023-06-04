The Woodland Park Police Department has promoted four officers from within and recognized several officers and dispatchers who protected the city during last year’s wildfire.

Police Chief Chris Chief Deisler announced the promotions and awards during the June 1 city council meeting while presenting plaques and new badges.

Jeff Sanchez and Kristyn Arseneau were promoted to the rank of lieutenant, while Courtney Wadham and Darren Traylor were promoted to the rank of sergeant.

During his law enforcement career, Traylor spent some time as a school resource officer at the Middle School, a role that Chief Deisler said the officer didn’t give up easily. In his new position, Traylor will continue to work with the students but in the capacity of sergeant on the road while also mentoring his peers.

“Today is a very impactful time for me because what we’ve been able to do is place four promotions in our ranks from within our building and not have to move outside of the four walls of the police department,” said Chief Deisler.

In addition, multiple public safety members were awarded a unit citation for their combined work and quick response during the Mills Ranch fire off Highway 67 in April 2022. The award was given to members of the agency who worked on this event in varying disciplines.

Incidentally, that fire was Chief Deisler’s first since joining the department last year. It also provided him with a glimpse into how the incident command system works in this area, leaving him astounded by how well the different agencies worked hand-in-hand.

“When that fire started, these are the folks that immediately jumped into action without hesitation or reservation to get the job done," Diesler said. "No one had to tell them what they needed to do — they did it. That’s the difference."

The recognition didn’t stop there. Officer Nathan Humphrey received the Chief’s Award of Excellence. Chief Deisler described Humphrey as a hound dog for DUI and drug-related offenses in the city. In addition, Brian Bledsoe received the Dispatcher of the Year Award for 2022, while Officer Patrick Vigil earned the Officer of the Year Award for 2022.