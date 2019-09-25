Distinguished by loyalty and stability, the Woodland Park Police Department announced a series of promotions this month.
Sgts. Ryan Holzwarth and Andy Leibbrand were promoted to the rank of commander, replacing Jim Halloran, who retired recently, and Chris Adams, who accepted a position with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.
Holzwarth came to the department in 2013 after eight years with Cripple Creek police. For the past several years, he organized National Night Out while handling firearms instruction and de-escalation training for the department.
Former code enforcement officer for the Gunnison Police Department, Leibbrand earned a degree in sociology and psychology, with an emphasis on criminal justice, from Western State. Hired in 2011, Liebbrand has served as a radar-certification instructor, a Teen Court judge, and assists with the reserve program and is part of the department’s emergency response team.
Promoted from corporal to sergeant, Mike Greeder spent the past three years working undercover for Vice Narcotics Intelligence where he helped take down a heroin ring operating in Woodland Park. After three arrests, the drug cartel gave up pushing drugs in the City above the Clouds.
“The third arrest was for people who thought they were going to come in and start up again — but we just kept hittin’ ‘em every couple of months when they’d get a new supplier,” Greeder said. “We kept hittin’ ‘em to the point that dealers in Denver and Colorado Springs said they would not sell to anybody in Woodland Park.”
Today, Greeder is part of Teller Narcotics Team under the direction of Sheriff Jason Mikesell. Greeder is a former Teller County deputy whose duties included patrolling Victor before and after the city merged its police department with the county.
After five years as a Teller County deputy, Gene Ramirez has risen through the ranks of WPPD from corporal to sergeant. An Army veteran and owner of a heating/air conditioning business, Ramirez has been with the department since 2015. “I got out of the Army because I wanted to be a police officer,” Ramirez said.
In her three years as an officer, Beth Huber has advanced from patrol and Master Police Officer to corporal. Huber retired from the Army as a lieutenant colonel after 21 years and began her second career as a dispatcher for the department.
Hope Couch was promoted from Master Police Officer to corporal. Three years ago, while part of the Pikes Peak Region DUI Task Force, Couch was honored for her impact, with seven arrests for DUI in a small area of town. Her arrests accounted for 15% of the department’s DUI arrests that year.
“Everybody in this room has been through the newer age of field-officer training, which is pretty big because a lot of things change,” Holzwarth said.
The department’s command staff has a combined more than 60 years of experience. “That’s important to me, to have that depth of knowledge and experience,” said Chief Miles DeYoung. “Because you can’t do this job unless you’ve been there, done that, seen it and tested under fire.”
DeYoung, Liebbrand, Greeder, Holzwarth and Ramirez are part of the SWAT team in partnership with Teller County Sheriff’s Office.