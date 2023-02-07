WOODLAND PARK • One of the highlights of the Feb. 2 City Council meeting was the addition of three new police officers to Woodland Park Police Department.

Woodland Park Chief of Police Chris Deisler swore in officers Samuel Dunbar and Spencer Van Camp to the department. A third new officer, Kristyn Arseneau, was not present for the ceremony.

Deisler shared how he was amazed by the amount of work and effort the new officers have put in every day over the past 10 months to help him “redefine and push forward a new phase to the community.” He added: “My only hope is that some of you in the room have seen those changes … But it’s not me, it’s them.”

Deisler spoke of forging a new future for the department, an important tenet of which is hiring the best and most highly qualified individuals to join their team.

“Without a shadow of a doubt, the three officers who we just hired, specifically the two gentlemen who are here with us tonight, represent the best of the best, and I am happy to have both of you alongside of us in our ranks,” he said.

After Deisler swore in Dunbar and Van Camp, their significant others were invited to pin on their new badges. He first shared a promise he made to them to provide the officers “with the best training, the best equipment and the best environment we can to get them home to you every night.”

Celebrations were a theme of the night. Next up was Court Clerk Karla Collins, who was recognized for her 10 years of service to the City of Woodland Park. Among the presenters was Deputy City Manager/City Clerk Suzanne Leclercq, who has been there since Day One of Collins’ employment.

Leclercq told how when Collins submitted her application a decade ago, she boldly walked into the City Clerk’s office and remarked that it was a “no-brainer” to hire her, a prediction that has proven to be true.

“Ten years later, best decision we made,” said Leclercq, adding, “Not one day since then have we regretted hiring Karla at that time.”

She went on to share how Collins has managed to make the court, a normally difficult process for people, a pleasant one, pointing out that the court even receives thank-you cards from defendants. In addition, defendants and their attorneys frequently comment on her friendliness and sense of humor, which goes a long way for people who are nervous and afraid about being in a court session.

Leclercq also praised Collins’ work ethic, saying she’s been the only employee from another department who approaches her asking for additional work to do, including during the pandemic health crisis.

“One in a million is not an understatement when it comes to Karla. Woodland Park is fortunate to have her and her dedication to this city,” said City Prosecutor Suzanne Rogers in a letter read by Leclercq.

Collins explained that her experience lends itself to the job, having previously worked with Judge John Bruce in his private practice and given her experience in the district attorney’s office, as well as being married to a parole supervisor.

“I had a lot of resources that I could reach out to,” said Collins.

Judge Elizabeth McClintock shared how Collins has “kept things on track ever since Judge Bruce retired,” saying: “If there is a heart of an organization, Karla is the heart, lungs and legs of the municipal court as it can’t function without her.”

The city clerk proceeded to present Collins with a bouquet of flowers.