The Woodland Park police chief retired from his position Thursday after investigators looking into workplace conduct complaints against him recommended his termination.
Chief of Police Miles DeYoung announced his retirement in a July 1 letter after a meeting with Woodland Park City Manager Michael Lawson. The meeting was called following the conclusion of an investigation into DeYoung's conduct, launched in May.
DeYoung had been on paid administrative leave since May 13 after a Woodland Park police officer filed a conduct complaint against him.
That complaint launched an investigation into DeYoung's workplace conduct, which was carried out by a third party, JEH Consulting LLC.
That investigation concluded with an executive report that claimed DeYoung had violated city workplace conduct policies in a variety of ways, including bias, harassment and intimidation investigators said was intentionally directed at women.
At the end of the report, investigators said that the state of the Woodland Park Police Department was "dire," and that those circumstances would only be improved if DeYoung was terminated.
“Our officers dedicate their lives to protecting our community every day. They deserve to do so without having to live in fear of their own command staff," Lawson said. "We cannot and will not tolerate gender bias or discrimination or harassment of any kind within our police department or city as a whole.”
DeYoung, who was appointed to the position in 2015, was the sixth chief in the history of the Woodland Park Police Department.
Lawson said DeYoung's retirement had nothing to do with a current criminal investigation being conducted by the Teller County Sheriff's Office and the Colorado Bureau of Investigations, which placed two Woodland Park police commanders on "routine paid administrative leave" in mid-June.
Lawson said that Woodland Park would be hiring an interim police chief to fill in for DeYoung's absence, and that a decision on who that would be would be made in the next few weeks.
DeYoung could not be reached for comment Thursday.
