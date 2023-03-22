Woodland Park Chief of Police Chris Deisler attended the March 16 city council meeting where he presented four individuals with awards for saving lives. First was a citizen award presented to Samantha Trattner for rescuing a young boy who had wandered off on his own.

On the afternoon of January 19, a four-year-old child had gone missing from his caregiver. Chief Deisler explained how this kind of call automatically triggers every bell in the police department, resulting in an all-hands-on-deck response. He added that a little luck never hurts.

Many of Woodland Park’s finest, as well as animal control, were out looking for the boy, whom Chief Deisler described as “very fast.” He had escaped with no shoes or jacket in below-freezing temperatures after a recent snowfall. The child had only brought with him some personal effects before heading northbound on the Highway 67 trail. That’s when a call was made to emergency services and the trajectory of the day changed.

“We received probably the best phone call that I personally could get. That … a young lady who had found this young man was holding him for us as best she could.” The call was from Trattner, who spotted the child and followed him even though he wouldn’t go to a stranger. They traveled from Valley View to Tamarac.

Chief Deisler said that Trattner was “instrumental” in getting the boy out of the elements and helping them get the family reunited. He recognized her with a plaque from the department, which read “had she not intervened, the outcome of the case would have been unimaginable.” Woodland Park Mayor Hilary LaBarre presented Trattner with a pin.

Next, Chief Deisler recognized a few of his own, including Corporal Courtney Wadham, Officer Dominic Madronio and Officer Patrick Vigil, for their life-saving efforts in a near-fatal collision. On Dec. 22, the officers were dispatched to a call at City Market Plaza, where a crash between two cars had forced one vehicle up onto an obstacle.

Upon arriving on the scene as quickly as possible, the officers assessed the situation and noticed that the driver was unresponsive. That’s when they took action, forcing entry into the vehicle, removing the driver and beginning CPR measures plus the use of an automated external defibrillator to try and revive her.

The officers continued to do this for seven minutes, which according to Chief Deisler is an eternity in cop talk as they’re “waiting for someone who can do it better than us.” That’s when the medics arrived and took over, administering advanced life-saving measures and reviving the driver, who today is alive and well.

Chief Deisler is nearing his first full year of service to Woodland Park. He took a moment to recognize the department, saying that they “personify public service” and possess a desire to serve the community. “At the end of the day, when the bell rings, they come together to get the job done,” he stated.

The police chief then presented the trio of officers with live-saving awards as well as his thanks and continued appreciation for their service and dedication to the city. Mayor LaBarre presented the officers with pins. Chief Deisler described it as being “as close to the most bona fide life-saving call and award we could possibly give out.”