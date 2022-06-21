WOODLAND PARK • Less than two weeks after 19 children and two teachers were gunned down in their fourth-grade classroom in Uvalde, Texas, Woodland Park Police Chief Chris Deisler faced questions about safety in local schools.
In the first community engagement forum June 8, a woman expressed concern about her grandchildren. She asked the chief if there is a liaison between the police and the school. And what about having an annex for parents to pick up their children in the case of sickness?
“I cannot or will not speak to protocols,” Deisler said, speaking to a group of residents, city officials, Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell and Teller County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Renee Bunting. “We have a close relationship with the schools, had a meeting with them a couple of days ago.”
Relatively new to the position, Deisler said he has the recent shootings on his radar. “All the officers and sheriff’s deputies have gone through training to react to active shootings,” said Deisler, who was hired in February and started his position as chief March 28. “As you know, Colorado is Ground Zero for the most impactful school shooting. So, we are laser focused.”
Deisler was referring to the April 20, 1999 shooting incident at Columbine High School in Littleton: Two teenagers murdered 12 students and 1 teacher and wounded 23.
Along with the training, the chief plans to supply the officers with “ready bags” strapped to the thigh and equipped with “everything you could possibly need to stop that person (victim) from bleeding, or whatever, gauze, tourniquets shears,” he said.
There are school resource officers from the sheriff’s department in every school in the city, Mikesell said. “Since the chief has been here, we have worked together on school campuses,” he added.
As well, the multi-jurisdictional SWAT team, officers from Cripple Creek, Woodland Park and Teller County, are equipped and ready to respond to active shootings, Mikesell said. “I will tell you that this county has more of an aggressive response than most cities do,” he said.
Sheriff’s deputies work with EMS organizations in Teller County whose first responders are trained to deal with mass casualties, Mikesell said. “For those of you who watched the news on the Texas event — that’s not what you’ll see here. Our people are very well-versed in what they need to do,” he said, referring to the Texas police delaying entry into the Uvalde, Texas elementary school during the May 24 shooting rather than barging in.
Woodland Park School District has a responsibility to provide safety for the students. “That’s one of the discussions we’re having now,” Mikesell said. “But schools are private property, so it falls on school districts also to bear part of the expense — and they do.”
The sheriff suggested that schools look at replacing anti-bullying with stepped-up security programs. “It cannot be local and county governments that are providing security,” Mikesell said. “Quite honestly, we’ve had active shooting events in the county that didn’t have anything to do with the schools.”
Deisler urged the grandmother who spoke about worries about her grandchildren to voice her concerns to the school district.
In addition to training to confront active shooters, the police and sheriff’s departments work together to counteract the effects of the deadly drug fentanyl on the county. “We’re going to have a couple of initiatives coming up soon on that,” Deisler said. “We want to get ahead of the curve.”
In a time when the city is experiencing severe drought and a constant risk of catastrophic fire, resident Mike Nakai expressed concern about the issue. In reply, Deisler highlighted the quick response of Northeast Teller County Fire Protection District and other fire departments across the region to the recent Mills Ranch fire. “That is a very comforting feeling for someone in my position,” he said. “Because there wasn’t one thing they dropped. Not one.”
The second engagement forum will be 6 p.m. July 13 at the Woodland Park Police Department, 911 Tamarac Parkway. The speaker will be Teller County Victim Advocate Erika Vida.
“I like the synergy we’re creating here right now. You can just feel the connection, the buzz in the air,” said Thom Seehafer, who owns Kenpro Karate of Woodland Park and is the founder of the Colorado Phoenix Project.