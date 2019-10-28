The recent approval of a developer’s plan for a manufactured home project drew attention to a need for changes to Woodland Park’s zoning codes. The Village at Tamarac’s approval also influenced a nine-month moratorium on detached single-family-home projects in multifamily zones in the city.
After the Woodland Park Planning Commission mulled over several aspects of the zoning code at its Oct. 24 work session meeting, some commissioners said they might need the entire nine months to finish the review.
The board is trying to update codes that led to a high number of variance requests in 2018. Most of the variances pertained to side setbacks, especially on small lots.
Planning Director Sally Riley said that the city will use a grant to create uniform signage with 14 signs on the city’s highways directing visitors to various destinations within the city and 11 signs on local streets letting people know that they have arrived at these destinations.
The city wants to encourage travelers to stop and shop in town, Riley said.
The commissioners also discussed how to make multiple detached, single-family-homes a conditional use in multifamily suburban and urban zones a conditional use instead of a permitted use.
One change they recommended is that single-family projects would not be allowed on non-subdivided lots in multifamily zones and all projects that propose two or more detached homes on these lots would be conditional uses, which would require public hearings.
A few commissioners said they wanted multifamily zones reserved for multifamily projects. Commissioner Vickie Good said she thought they should limit single-family projects in these zones to four homes per acre, while others pointed out that multifamily zones are designed for higher densities — 2-8 units per acre in multifamily suburban zones and 9-20 units per acre in multifamily urban zones.
Commissioners agreed that definitions for “affordable housing,” “attached and detached,” and other terms need to be added to the code.
The next work session, set for Nov. 14, will take up the discussion of home sizes, and perhaps answering the questions: “Should small homes be allowed in Woodland Park? and “If allowed, how should they be defined?”