At the first virtual Woodland Park Planning Commission public hearing April 23, commissioners approved a Flood Hazard Development Permit for the construction of a residence on Valley View Drive.
The property, near the Loy Gulch Special Flood Hazard Area, is bordered by two floodways. Owner Michael Henry Doss proposes building a home on the only portion of the property that is high enough to be outside both 100-year floodways.
A 500-year floodway also runs through the northern part of the property. The city doesn’t require a special permit for construction in a 500-year floodway but Mijares assured the commission that construction will not encroach on any floodways to the north or south.
The property’s driveway crosses a floodway that borders Valley View. That crossing will the handled by an 18-inch, plastic culvert. City Engineer Robyn Brown assured the commissioners that the culvert will be adequate for drainage.
Commissioner Ken Hartsfield asked whether the culvert might melt in a fire, which could hinder entry into the property. He said the 2013 Black Forest Fire melted plastic culverts and new culverts installed in that area must be metal.
Brown said the property is fairly flat so entry wouldn’t be hindered if the culvert melted.
Commissioner Larry Larsen asked Brown if the city’s flood-control regulations are adequate. Brown, who previously managed flood hazards for the City of Arvada, said Woodland Park’s regulations are similar to Arvada’s with additional protections.
City Planning Director Sally Riley said most municipalities handle Flood Hazard Development Permits administratively but Woodland Park requires public hearings.
The commission is the final authority on these permits.
In other business, commissioners recommended approval of a final plat for the old Colorado Department of Transportation site at Baldwin Avenue and Coraline Street. Most of the improvements were proposed by the Rampart Investment Group and owner Rick Mallett.
With only a few items left to work on, including some changes to the property’s map, the plan moves on to city council.
Riley said the May 14 meeting would be a good opportunity for one last look at the draft zoning ordinance regulating single-family residences proposed for multifamily zones. The commission has been working on this ordinance for months. She and Commission Chair Jon DeVaux were the only officials in chambers during the meeting.
A work session that had been scheduled for after the meeting was postponed to May 14.