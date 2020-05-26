Late last year the Woodland Park City Council approved a moratorium on single-family developments in multifamily zones. It will expire July 21.
The moratorium was designed to forestall developments similar to the Village at Tamarac development that was approved as a permitted use and caused an uproar among some Woodland Park citizens.
The Woodland Park Planning Commission has been working to complete amendments to the zoning ordinances covering single-family development in multifamily zones. Commissioners had hoped to have the amendments approved by City Council before the moratorium deadline.
Then came COVID-19.
The ordinance has reached the final-draft stage but because of the timing of public notification, initial postings, public hearings and taking effect, there isn’t enough time left to complete the process prior to July 21.
In a work session on May 14, Planning Director Sally Riley said she would ask council for a two-month moratorium extension. The commissioners read through the final draft, making last-minute suggestions, discussing ways to make the wording clearer and coming to a consensus.
The next step is to invite the city council to a joint work session to go over the ordinance details. Then there will be public hearings by both the planning commission and council.
The ordinance represents a compromise between no single-family development in multifamily zones or allowing single-family dwellings to reach the density typical of multifamily zones — up to eight units per acre in Multifamily Suburban zones and up to 20 units per acre in Multifamily Urban zones.
The new ordinance would allow one single-family dwelling on a multifamily lot or a subdivision of a multifamily lot into a maximum of four lots per acre. Each lot would be a minimum of 5,000 square feet. The homes would have a minimum footprint of 1,000 square feet, not including a garage, with 20-foot front setbacks and 8-foot side setbacks.
Any development would require 40% of the property to be set aside as public, private and/or common open space and would have to meet the city’s structural and landscaping design standards.
Subdividing multifamily lots into the smaller, single-family lots would ensure that each lot and dwelling would be owned by the same person.
The Village at Tamarac development allows the property owner to keep possession of the land while selling the residential structures. With this ordinance, that would no longer be an option.
The ordinance also changes most of the permitted uses in the residential zoning matrix, which are approved administratively, into conditional uses that would require public hearings. Administrative approval was another bone of contention for many Woodland Park citizens.
Riley said the compromise would allow the development of patio homes and other kinds of single-family homes that could accommodate members of the local workforce, seniors and those who might be ready to downsize.
With consensus, the final suggestions will be incorporated into a clean version of the ordinance, which will be sent out to the commissioners for proofreading.
With no cases for the commission to consider at its June 11 regular meeting, Riley said that might be a good date for the joint work session with council.