The Woodland Park Planning Commission met at 6:30 p.m. March 10. This was the first time the commissioners met at this new regular time, which also applies to future commission meetings.
The only case on the agenda was a conditional use permit requested by developer Skip Howes, owner of Tamarac Land Co., for Tamarac Contractor Services at 1010 Research Drive in Tamarac Tech Park.
Conditional use permits are not an unusual request, but this one is unusual in that the business has been in operation for more than 20 years without this necessary permit. This situation was not discovered until Howes sought a permit to install a second driveway.
The property was annexed by the city in 1997 and was supposed to have been zoned within 90 days of annexation, but that didn’t happen. It was finally zoned Service Commercial in 2004, but no conditional use permit was issued for the existing contractor and construction services business.
This permit should codify the existing use, but Howes had some issues with some of the conditions proposed by the planning staff. He said some of them should only apply to future development and not to current conditions.
The planning commissioners decided to continue the request to their April 14 meeting so that Howes and Planning Director Karen Schminke and her staff can come to an agreement on the applicable conditions.
During her presentation, Schminke showed some of the changes she is making to the permitting process as the department transitions to a new director. One of these is setting specific dates for compliance to conditions. She said she also wants more detail in concept plans.
Schminke reported that her staff continues to research issues related to short-term rentals. The plan is to present findings at a joint Woodland Park City Council/Planning Commission work session.
Logan Simpson is almost ready to submit recommendations for zoning code revisions.
“They could come in any day now,” Schminke said. Once the recommendations are ready, the commissioners will review them and make their own recommendations.
With no cases scheduled, the March 24 regular meeting is likely to be canceled.