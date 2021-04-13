Property owners Julie and Joseph Watson attended the April 8 Woodland Park Planning Commission meeting to request approval of a final plat and minor subdivision at 1247 Mountain Meadows Drive near Trout Creek.
The planning department report stated that this 2-acre lot is one of the few lots of that size remaining in the city. With the subdivision, lot 1 would be 1.1 acres and lot 2 will be 0.85 acres.
Lot 2’s prospective new owner, Rob Dixon, approved the extension of a 205-foot sewer main to provide service to his property. This work will be guaranteed with a letter of credit for 150 percent of the cost of the work.
The sewer main will go through a utility easement at the back of Carol Jacobs’ nearby property. City Planner Lor Pellegrino assured her that the extension will be installed at no cost to her. Dixon said he would move any mature trees that would be affected by the installation on her property and would recreate the existing landscape after the work is completed.
He has also agreed to pay $2,133 to the city as a fee in lieu of a parks-open space dedication.
The commission recommended approval unanimously. The city council will take up the case at its regular April 15 meeting.
The agenda included an update to the Envision Woodland Park 2030 comprehensive plan, but that didn’t happen.