One question the Woodland Park Planning Commission wrangled over at its June 10 work session was: will the 180-day temporary occupancy definition in Ordinance No. 1397 be eliminated as requested by the city council, with or without additional regulations?
The answer to that question was mostly no. After consultation with City Attorney Nina Williams, Planning Director Sally Riley presented a draft of “administrative policies that are internal to the City’s interpretation, application and code enforcement of the occupation of Recreation Park Trailers and Recreation Vehicles.”
These would be guidelines, rather than regulations, that would ensure existing and future campers will not be evicted; RVs and camper trailers are registered, insured and mobile; owners will not expand the number of spaces or the land use; and that they maintain the upkeep, care and condition of the property and vehicles.
Williams did not think it would be advisable for the city to codify exceptions for campgrounds to allow permanent occupancy when this “residential use” has never been legal.
Riley suggested that each campground owner submit a baseline map representing the current number of spaces and the positions of all park models, which she said are often erroneously referred to as tiny homes but are really RVs.
To modify or expand their campgrounds, Woodland RV Park owner Jeff Baldwin would have to submit a Planned Unit Development amendment, and the Diamond Campground owner would have to amend its conditional use permit. Bristlecone Lodge has never had the required conditional use permit. Owner Ivan Mehlhalf would have to obtain one.
Part of the commission’s discussion centered on two questions concerning spaces being used for long-term stays: If a long-term RV resident moves out, could the space be used by other long-term residents or could it be used only by short-term residents?
Some commissioners wanted the former, maintaining the number of such spaces available. Other commissioners wanted the latter, allowing the number of these spaces to decline through attrition.
After consulting with his attorney, Baldwin accused Riley and some commissioners of trying to do an “end run” around council’s directive to eliminate the 180-day limitation, and called the proposed administrative policies redundant.
He added that he would lose half of his business and would have to sell out within three years if the number of long-term spaces in his campground were to decline through attrition.
Mehlhalf said the six-month limit won’t work for many of his long-term residents. He gave the example of Charis Bible College students whose terms run nine months and who sometimes stay for multiple terms.
“These people aren’t tenants and I am not a landlord,” he said. “They don’t sign a lease and they pay month-by-month.”
Mac McVicker, who chairs the Woodland Park Board of Review, said the commissioners are fighting over the wrong things.
“Setting 180 days won’t guarantee that someone won’t trash their space,” he said. “Why don’t you work with these owners and put some of their standards in an ordinance.”
Riley said any standards the city codifies could not be enforced retroactively.
Commissioner Ken Hartsfield suggested that the planning staff create a new zone for campgrounds and the owners could request a rezone. Riley said she would look into that.
Resident Mike Nakai asked why the commissioners want to accommodate city council’s directive when five councilmembers will be up for election (or reelection) next April. “Do you want to bend over backwards for these people?” he asked.
When Riley suggested that she simply bring back the ordinance with the 180-day limit removed and without administrative policies, the commissioners agreed.
“You vote on it and whatever you decide, council will make its own decision,” she said.
“The world is changing and RVing is changing,” Commissioner Al Bunge said. “We need to address that. We need to prepare the community for what RVing is becoming.”
The amended ordinance will be on the agenda of the June 24 planning commission meeting. There will also be a work session on the city’s current land uses in preparation for the land-use review required by a grant from the Department of Local Affairs that helps fund the Comprehensive Plan update.