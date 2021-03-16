The Woodland Park Planning Commission reviewed two cases at its March 11 meeting.
The first was a request for a two-year extension to a preliminary plat that was approved for the Haven at Paradise in 2019. The 35.77-acre property is located north of Kings Crown Road and is platted for 24 single-family residences and a possible 12-acre open-space dedication.
The original preliminary plat was approved for developer William Brown, who is now deceased. This extension was requested by his daughter, Andrea Rodriguez, and JR Engineering, represented by Mike Bramlett.
City Planner Lor Pellegrino said nothing has changed since the original approval was granted.
“I hate to be the designated nitpicker, but the code reads that the first approval is for 24 months but extensions are for only one year at a time,” Commissioner Lee Brown said. “I have no problem extending this and I will probably feel the same next year. I don’t see any way around granting only one-year extensions.”
Planning Director Sally Riley said the city typically asks for two-year extensions because it takes time to create construction drawings and because of Woodland Park’s short construction season.
“Think of it as two, one-year extensions,” she said.
When Commission Chair Jon DeVaux asked if there was any reason not to do it that way, she said there wasn’t.
Commissioner Ken Hartsfield said he couldn’t support a two-year extension. Brown made a motion to grant only a one-year extension.
Commissioner Larry Larsen noted this was a good candidate for a code change when the codes are reviewed later this year. “We need to be consistent on extensions,” he said.
The second case was a final plat for Brecken Heights, 13 acres at 19569 E. U.S. 24, by owner Mark McNab. Tracts A and B are zoned Multifamily Suburban; Tract A is a townhome lot and Tract B will be dedicated as an extension to Sun Valley Park. Tract C is zoned Community Commercial.
The only change to the final plat is a request to subdivide Tract C into two lots. Access to the commercial lots is only from the highway and not from nearby residential properties. Parking for the park trailhead will be a paved space between and behind the two commercial lots.
The commissioners recommended approval of the final plat. City council is scheduled to take up the matter April 1.
In other business, Riley reported that, so far, commissioners have volunteered to serve on seven of eight Comprehensive Plan subcommittees. She encouraged residents to fill out surveys on the Comprehensive Plan website, whatsupwoodlandpark.com.