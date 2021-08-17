Woodland Park Planning Commissioners took on two more chapters of the Envision Woodland Park 2030 comprehensive plan in a 5:30 p.m. work session Aug. 12.
Kristy Bruce, environmental planner for Logan Simpson, which is facilitating the comprehensive-plan update, took notes as the commissioners discussed “Chapter 9: Water and Wastewater,” and “Chapter 10: Public Safety, Emergency Management and Resiliency.”
Three members of the water/wastewater subcommittee were in attendance: Chairman and Scribe Skip Howes, developer Dean Waters and Utilities Director Kip Wiley. Commissioner Larry Larsen also served on the subcommittee.
The background message at the beginning of the chapter explains how the city came to set its build-out population at 13,600, based on the availability of water, while at current levels of water use, the build-out population should be around 12,600.
Wiley and Planning Director Sally Riley both said city residents are using less and less water. They are planting sustainable- and drought-resistant landscapes and installing low-flow fixtures.
City population assumptions are based on 2.47 people per dwelling unit but there is a possibility that households are getting smaller. Bruce said she would check that against the recently released 2020 U.S. Census data.
Wiley said the only “X-Factor” in population-per-unit projections is Charis Bible College. “How many students are bunking up together in single-family homes?” he asked. “If the college ever builds dormitories, they will be considered commercial rather than residential development.”
The Charis Planned Unit Development was originally approved for 500 dormitory rooms to be occupied only while school is in session.
Riley said the background paragraphs for this chapter need more work. Commissioners agreed.
Chapter 10 subcommittee members — Chairman Mike Nakai, police dispatcher Robin Lindberg and City Councilman Rusty Neal — were in the audience. Commissioner Lee Brown was the subcommittee scribe.
The background section for this chapter describes the public safety services available in Woodland Park and local hazards, including fires, which most agree is the biggest local hazard, severe thunderstorms and winter storms and floods.
This chapter not only covers emergency services and management, hazard mitigation, public awareness and communications, it also speaks to resiliency.
The chapter states: “To be resilient, a community must inventory assets and identify scenarios and weak points, then plan to address those weak points either by reinforcement and redundancy or by identifying backup options.”
“Resiliency is the ability to rebound after a disaster,” Riley said. “There is a fine line between mitigation and resiliency. It isn’t just preparedness; it’s also making a quick recovery.”
The comprehensive plan update included questionnaires related to the document’s 13 chapters. About 83% of Public Safety questionnaire respondents said they are signed up for emergency notifications, either through Nixle, Everbridge or another service.
“Notification is important,” Nakai said. “(During past fires) Reverse 911 didn’t work as well as we thought it would – there just wasn’t enough bandwidth to reach everyone quickly.”
As the commissioners went through each chapter, they made suggestions and looked for typographical errors.
On Aug. 26, the commissioners will look at “Chapter 11: Transportation and Drainage,” “Chapter 12: Community Wellbeing,” and “Chapter 13: Arts, Culture and Community Heritage.”