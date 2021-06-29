After months of work sessions, discussions, revisions and more discussions, the Woodland Park Planning Commission bowed to expediency at its June 23 regular meeting and amended Ordinance No. 1397.
By simply removing the phrase, “of no more than 180 days,” the commission recommended by a vote of 5-1 to repeal of the 180-day occupancy limitation for recreational vehicles and camping trailers in existing RV parks and campgrounds. This simple change was requested by the city council.
Planning Director Sally Riley said staff met with Jeff and Jean Baldwin, owners of Woodland RV Park. She said staff sends a “status quo or baseline letter” to campground owners outlining their “legal nonconforming status” and what it means — no one will be evicted, and when one long-term RV occupant leaves another can take their place.
However, the letter will point out that if owners want to expand the number of spaces or make other changes, they will have to go through a new permitting process.
Riley said staff often sends letters to owners of legal, nonconforming properties. She gave an example of a homeowner whose house doesn’t meet current setback rules. The house can stay as is but, if it were to burn down, its replacement would have to meet all current building codes and zoning regulations.
The writing of these letters is not a part of the ordinance. “Our attorney doesn’t want special conditions codified,” Riley said.
Two Woodland Park residents spoke in opposition to the repeal. They both said it could lead to the RV parks becoming mobile-home parks without having to meet any of the mobile-home-park zoning codes.
“It’s disappointing that you’re going along with the business owners who have not been going along with zoning regulations for ‘the last 50 years’ as one of them said,” Linda Martin said. “You’re rewriting the book for the entire community so that these owners can get a good price if they decide to sell. … You’re protecting the business owners, but who is protecting us?”
Commissioner Ken Hartsfield, who was the lone no vote, said, “I don’t get paid by city council. I’m a volunteer and I make decisions using my own judgment.”
If this is the way the city wants to go, then it should have a new code that makes long-term occupancy legal, he said.
“I can’t support this repeal,” he said. “No more than 180 days of occupancy is the original intent of the ordinance. … As our city attorney said ‘just because it isn’t enforced that doesn’t give permission to do it.’”
Commission Chair Jon DeVaux said he likes RV parks, calling them vibrant and interesting, but he supports the repeal because council is going to repeal it anyway, with or without a recommendation from the commissioners.
“I don’t want us to be out of the loop with council,” he said. “(This way) we’ll be able to continue to give them good advice.”
“RVing has changed a lot in recent years and we need to make sure we’re up with the times,” Commissioner Al Bunge said.
With the commission’s recommendation, the ordinance will be presented on initial posting at the July 1 council meeting. The public hearing will follow, likely at the Aug. 5 meeting. Once the repeal becomes official, a moratorium on enforcing the limit will be ended.
Riley finished the meeting with a booming May monthly report. She said there had been $5 million in construction activity, 30 zoning development permits were issued and 133 residential units, mostly multifamily projects, are in various stages of construction.
“June could be just as busy,” she said.
This led to a discussion about water usage and water taps. The city’s water tap management plan looks at a built-out population of 13,600 people and there are still about 1,100 residential water taps still available.
Residents have done a good job learning to conserve water, she said, calling the resource “liquid gold.”
As the Envision 2030 comprehensive plan revision nears completion, the planning commission will have at least four work sessions over the next two months to go over the draft plan.
After the meeting adjourned, the commission went into a short, off-camera work session to review land-use maps.