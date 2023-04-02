The Woodland Park Planning Commission has recommended the approval of a filing for a major subdivision at Stone Ridge Village. Commissioner Larry Larsen recused himself from hearing this item at the latest planning commission meeting due to ex parte communication on a subject he said he was very concerned about.

Project Manager Skip Howes submitted a final plat request for filing No. 5 requesting the development of 18 lots across nearly 8 acres of land, including easements and road rights-of-way, in the Stone Ridge Village Planned Unit Development.

The tract is located to the north and west of the Firestone Drive and Stone Ridge Drive intersection and is owned by Dana Duncan. One resident who resides in this community is concerned that the development of the subdivision could lead to flooding on her property, particularly during the rainy season.

The property owner is looking to develop the lots for single-family homes. It’s part of a 200-acre development of the Stone Ridge Village property that was originally approved for PUD in 2002.

The city staff advised that the planning commission recommend the approval of this filing with a variance to allow 40-45 ft. road right-of-way width for Firestone Drive along with conditions involving the extension of certain easements.

Chair Ken Hartsfield remarked at the March 23 meeting on the responsibility of filing covenants, which rests on the developer. Commissioner Carrol Harvey then emphasized the importance of covenants, particularly as it relates to the regulatory framework around short-term rentals.

“Going forward on any resolution we come to for STRs, covenants and HOA agreements are going to be critical in the enforcement of any STR regulation that gets finally passed or considered,” Harvey said.

Woodland Park resident Nancy Thompson says she is living right in the middle of this subdivision plan. She shared her concerns about the potential impact of the rainy season, explaining that her home is lower than the level of the road going by.

Thompson said Lot No. 1 is the lowest area in the neighborhood and is where the water currently rushes through. If the subdivision is developed, she is worried that her backyard by default would become the lowest place in the neighborhood and the spot where water collects. While the resident has been assured that vertical curbing and gutters will do the trick, she’s not convinced.

Thompson has invested work in her yard and is also concerned about the property value, saying she can’t imagine somebody would want to buy a piece of property with stormwater running through it.

However, Howes assured commissioners that every major subdivision that comes through the process in Woodland Park requires master stormwater and drainage analyses that are completed by registered Colorado engineers and reviewed and certified by the city’s engineer. He argued that the only thing that should fall on her lot is what falls from the sky.

“Unless we had a 500-year storm, you shouldn’t get water overflowing through,” said Howes.

Commissioner Kenneth Kennedy remarked that the curb and sidewalk installation at the elevation of the street would be designed to carry water away in either direction, which should be a better gutter system for water and keep it out of her lot.

A motion was made to approve the staff report and recommend the approval of the Stone Ridge Village subdivision with the variance, and it passed unanimously.