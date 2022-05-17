At its May 12 meeting, Woodland Park Planning Commission recommended approval of two cases and delayed a third.
Woodland Park’s new senior planner Chelsea Stromberg presented two of the cases. The first was a conditional-use-permit request and site-plan review from Fred’s Towing. Applicant M.V.E. Inc. and owner Gino LLC, A Colorado LLC, are seeking approval for a vehicle storage lot and commercial building on 2.5 acres at 2730 Mountain Glen Court, located in a Community Commercial zone.
Aerial photos taken in 2007 show an existing building and parking lot. Soon after the photos were taken, the area was zoned community commercial, but a conditional use permit wasn’t requested at that time. This permit request will codify the current use and allow the applicant and owner to make improvements.
Stromberg said the permit request and site plan meet all city criteria. There were some concerns about light spilling over into neighboring properties and the loss of trees. However, the plan calls for downcast lighting on motion detectors and saving as many healthy, mature trees as is “reasonably feasible.”
The planning commission approved the application unanimously with the conditions recommended by the planning staff. This case is scheduled to go before the Woodland Park City Council for a public hearing on June 16
The second case was a one-year extension of The Haven at Paradise preliminary plat, as requested by applicant Frankie Valenzuela and owner Jonathan James of Ventus LLC in Lone Tree and Ventus Construction LLC in Monument, to construct 24 homes on almost 36 acres north of Kings Crown Road. They asked for a two-year extension, but city code allows only one-year extensions for preliminary plats.
Planning Director Karen Schminke said the owners are working on the site and recommended the extension. The agenda stated that the previous extension expired April 4, but records show that it expired 10 days later.
Typically, the planning commissioners take issue with applications that come in after a permit or plat expires. However, in this case, the request was submitted before April 14. It took almost a month before the case made it to a public hearing.
The commissioners granted the extension to April 14, 2023, unanimously.
The third case, a request by applicant/owner Joe Kent of 920 Spruce Haven and HopTree Development, for a conditional use permit for construction of six duplexes on two acres in the Grove at Spruce Haven, which is zoned multi-family residential suburban.
The property was zoned community commercial in 1996 and rezoned multi-family residential in 2021.
While the planning staff recommended approval, the commissioners were concerned that several pieces of the application and plans were incomplete or missing entirely.
“I expect the planning commission to do a thorough review — we must have a complete site plan,” Commissioner Carrol Harvey said. “In my experience on the planning commission and then city council, council expects that no pieces (of the application) will be missing. We have a landscape plan not a site plan and CUPs require (building) elevations, but these are confusing.”
Commission Chair Ken Hartsfield added questions about sidewalks, roadway widths and the turnaround space for fire trucks and others on this no-outlet private roadway.
There were also concerns about water availability. Commissioners want to make it clear to all developers that water taps are available only on a first-come, first-served basis.
The commissioners voted unanimously to continue the case to their May 26 meeting. This will delay city council’s public hearings. Kent said that should give him and the city’s planning staff enough time to change the plans to meet the commissioners’ expectations.