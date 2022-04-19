The Woodland Park Planning Commission at its meeting last week tabled a conditional use permit requested by developer Skip Howes for Tamarac Contractor Services in Tamarac Tech Park, at his request.
Although the Tamarac site was also tabled at the March 10 planning commission meeting, Woodland Park Planning Director Karen Schminke said Howes and his team are working diligently with her staff to iron out the process. The case was tabled to the April 28 meeting.
That left one case on the regular meeting agenda — a planned unit development amendment in Stone Ridge.
Pines at Stone Ridge is on a nine-acre tract at the northeast corner of Research and Ridgestone drives, and is a part of the 200-acre Stone Ridge Village development, which was approved for a PUD in 2004. At that time, the Pines tract was approved for 58 apartments on its northern four acres, and 19 patio homes on the rest of the acreage.
Applicant Jeffery Webb and owner Craig O’Boyle, Go Beyond LLC, requested a change to 49 townhomes and 20 patio homes to be intermixed throughout the nine acres. The tract will include about three acres of open space, with trails, sidewalks and two private streets, all of which will be maintained by the not-yet-formed Homeowners Association.
The two internal streets will be 24 feet wide, which is the city’s minimum for residential streets. There will be no on-street parking, except for four spaces where the street is a little wider. Each home will have a garage and a driveway big enough to accommodate “Woodland Park pick-up trucks.”
The streets were planned to be wider, but CORE Electric Cooperative has changed the way it plans to run underground utilities. Instead of running lines through easements at the rear of the properties, CORE wants 15-foot utility easements on each side of internal neighborhood streets, running utility lines at the front of the properties. This change will take effect for all new developments in Woodland Park, starting mid-summer.
Schminke said this new policy will take road rights of way from 50 feet to 80 feet. She said internal streets can be reduced to 30 feet with a variance. Webb and O’Boyle will seek a variance when the time comes, Webb said.
Public comments showed skepticism on the parts of neighbors. Their biggest concern was traffic and congestion at Research Drive and Colorado 67, at least until the highway is widened and turn lanes are added, and along Ridgestone Drive.
Kevin Kofford, the design engineer for the Colorado 67 improvements, said Colorado Department of Transportation has signed off on the engineering plan and funding has been allocated. Now it’s just a matter of waiting, he said.
The second biggest concern cited was safety. Tom and Mary Manka spoke separately, but had similar concerns. Tom Manka said not allowing on-street parking was a good idea, but it isn’t reality, especially during gatherings such as graduation and birthday parties.
“The police are going to get a lot of calls for ticketing and towing,” he said.
He was also worried that the city might not have enough water capacity to handle fires. “You need to get your reservoir done before allotting any more water taps,” he said.
Mary Manka said she was concerned about Webb’s plan to connect internal trails to social trails outside the tract, but still inside of the greater Stone Ridge PUD. “He’s talking about developing his open space in our open space,” she said.
She asked the city to delay growth until services, such as grocery stores, and infrastructure catches up. “Slow down growth until infrastructure is improved and then allow intelligent growth,” she said. “And, if there won’t be any fences, there are going to be a lot of calls about dogs.”
Webb called the nearby detention pond and wetlands an asset, but Mary Manka said it was a seasonal swamp and the adjacent open space is a dumping site for construction debris.
Another speaker, Betty Kavanaugh, said the pond “stinks.”
In the end, the commissioners voted unanimously to recommend approval of the PUD amendment, the site plan review with conditions, and the preliminary plat. The Woodland Park City Council public hearing is set for May 19.
Schminke announced a joint city council/planning commission work session on May 5 before the regular council meeting. She said council members and commissioners will discuss short-term rentals. The meeting is public, but there will likely be no public comment. The meeting time will be announced when it is set.