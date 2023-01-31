Property owners Beer Garden Lane Development LLC and Park Contractor Storage earned a recommendation from the Woodland Park Planning Commission for a boundary revision to the Woodland Station Overlay District last month.

The applicants want the boundary change to facilitate the planning and development of Woodland Station and adjacent parcels under a single set of rules and guidelines.

A motion to recommend the approval of Ordinance No. 1436 to add additional parcels to the Woodland Station Overlay District carried unanimously at the Jan. 12 planning ocmmission meeting. The ordinance is now headed to City Council for consideration.

In November, Beer Garden Lane Development LLC and Park Contractor Storage applied for approval to add additional parcels into the Woodland Station Overlay District located in the heart of downtown Woodland Park, south of Midland Avenue and west of Southwest Street. The properties are zoned in the Central Business District category.

The applicants are requesting that five parcels be added to the Overlay District boundary, two of which are owned by Beer Garden Lane Development and three of which are owned by Park Contractor Storage. The City of Woodland Park owns another two parcels that the applicants would like to see included within the Overlay District boundary but cannot apply on behalf of the city.

Incidentally, in 2014, Beer Garden Lane Development requested the expansion of the Overlay District to include its two parcels in the Woodland Station Overlay District, an ordinance that was approved by City Council. Three years later, Beer Garden Lane Development requested the removal of those parcels from the Woodland Station Overlay District, an ordinance that was also approved by City Council.

Applicant and property owner Arden Weatherford was present at the meeting, where he explained that the indecisiveness was the result of a conflict between himself and the previous regime at the Downtown Development Authority. With fresh leadership in place, he is ready to move forward.

“We applied to get in. We applied to get out. Now it’s a new day. We’re still trying to work cooperatively to do the whole area,” he said.

Weatherford explained that his job is to assemble the properties and then find somebody willing and able to do something with them. The DDDA and Tava House are interested in doing commercial development, a key part of mixed-use, and he is trying to help move it along.

Meanwhile, a separate request was made by the DDA to amend the text within the Woodland Park Municipal Code Section 18.31.030 for the Woodland Station Overlay District. In particular, the DDA is pursuing the removal of a requirement that residential dwelling units be located on the upper floors of a mixed-use building.

To be clear, no development application has been submitted. However, the DDA has been engaged in discussions with a developer interested in developing the DDA-owned parcel in the Overlay District for commercial uses and the potential for single-family homes, according to an analysis.

The planning commission denied the application and ordinance, with Chair Ken Hartsfield, Vice Chair Lee Brown, and commissioners Carrol Harvey, Larry Larsen and Shawn Marie Nielsen all rejecting it, while Commissioner Kenneth Kennedy supported it. This request will now make its way to City Council with the planning commission’s recommendation to reject it.