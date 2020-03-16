Regulating single-family projects in multifamily zones
Woodland Park Planning Commission Chair Jon DeVaux led the discussion at the March 12 work session to draft a new ordinance regulating single-family projects in multifamily zones.
The commission decided on the following standards for these projects:
• 5,000-square-foot minimum lot sizes and no more than four lots per acre.
• A minimum footprint of 1,000-square-feet of habitable space.
• 20-foot front and back setbacks and 8-foot side setbacks. Rooflines will be allowed to penetrate the setbacks by no more than 2 feet.
• 40-foot lot frontages.
• 30-foot maximum heights.
With the exception of minimum lot sizes and front and back setbacks, these standards are the same as those of most of the city’s residential and commercial zones.
In addition, all single-family projects in multifamily zones would be conditional uses and would be required to have public hearings before both the planning commission and the Woodland Park City Council.
All such properties could also be subdivided and would be required to set aside 40% of the land as open space. Developers would likely be allowed to sell or lease the units but each lot and residential unit would have to meet these standards, the city’s design standards and the conditional-use criteria.
The standards represent a compromise between prohibiting single-family projects in multifamily zones all together or allowing up to 8 units per acre in Multifamily Suburban zones and 9 to 20 units per acre in Multifamily Urban zones.
As city Planning Director Sally Riley has explained several times over the last few months, the purpose of multifamily zones is to increase residential density in specific locations in the city and to allow a variety of housing forms to meet local demand.
The commission will take a look at the final draft, incorporating at least three options, at its March 26 meeting. The final draft will be presented to the new city council in a joint work session after the election.
The final ordinance will be considered for a recommendation by the planning commission in a public hearing. It will then go to the council on initial posting and a public hearing in late May or, at the latest, early June to meet the mid-July deadline when the moratorium against single-family projects in multifamily zones ends.