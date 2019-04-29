The Woodland Park Planning Commission postponed a discussion about a proposed U-Haul truck and trailer rental at the corner of Highway 24 and Trull Road across from the Swiss Chalet. A handful of residents said the U-Haul business doesn’t add significantly to employment and creates an eyesore for surrounding homes.
The vote to recommend approval of the U-Haul business was delayed after commission members raised questions over the business’s parking, lighting and landscaping. The discussion will be continued at city hall on May 7.
In addition to renting out U-Haul trucks, the business would carry moving materials like bubble wrap, boxes, tape and locks for storage units. Gary Luecke, representing the property owner of the proposed U-Haul rental, said the business caters to an influx of people moving to Woodland Park.
“People seem to be constantly moving in and out of the community,” Luecke said. “There’s a definite demand for this type of service in the community.”
Trucks and trailers will be parked out-of-sight behind the building. Transportation consultants say the business will generate a negligible amount of traffic in the immediate area. Property owner Pete LaBarre said the business would hire two people to begin with and that more positions may be added later.
One resident was concerned that fumes from idling U-Haul trucks would drift toward surrounding homes. LaBarre said the trucks will not be idling because they can start immediately without needing to warm up.
The permit for the U-Haul business comes with the condition that rental trucks and trailers cannot be parked along Trull Road or Highway 24. The U-Haul business is not expected to affect home values since the existing building is already zoned for commercial use.