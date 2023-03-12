Woodland Park is one step closer to having a new Verizon Wireless tower. Verizon’s request for a special use permit to build a 60-foot macro facility at the Woodland Aquatic Center was approved by the Woodland Park Planning Commission, subject to certain conditions, at the March 9 meeting.

The property is located on lot one of 111 North Baldwin Street at the Woodland Aquatic Center, a 2.10-acre tract of land bordered by Woodland Park High School and Gateway Elementary School. The proposed tower site would be 26.5 feet higher than the highest point of the Woodland Aquatic Center building.

According to the plans, the design of the new facility would complement the color and architecture of the Woodland Aquatic Center and hide any Verizon Wireless antennas. However, City staff will request further design modifications to the tower design so it “better harmonizes” with the aquatic center.

Verizon Wireless recently updated its proposed site plan in response to City staff’s guidance. A key change surrounds the location of the proposed fiber and power lines. City staff would like to see Verizon Wireless position the power and fiber lines within an existing utility easement, to the extent it is possible, located on the west side of the subject property.

Verizon Wireless representative Kelly Harrison was present at the meeting and fielded questions from commissioners, one of which addressed whether there’s room for another telecom provider to potentially provide service to the area.

Harrison explained that the tower could accommodate a co-locater beneath Verizon. She also noted that the city of Woodland Park previously expressed an interest in placing signage or a clock in that space, in which case another provider could interfere with those plans.

Commissioner Larry Larsen believes “this is probably a very good location for this facility” for a couple of reasons. He appreciates the “effort to accommodate the design and the architecture of the new tower with the existing aquatic center” as well as the expected enhanced service for the Teller County area.

Commissioner Kenneth Kennedy pointed out that it is seemingly “a good location for not affecting adjacent property values.” Commissioner Carrol Harvey expects it will be an “asset to the community.” Commissioner Shawn Marie Nielsen and Vice Chair Lee Brown agreed.

A motion to approve Verizon’s request subject to the conditions posed by the City staff was made and carried unanimously by a vote of five to zero. The city sent the tower plan to the Woodland Park School District and received no comments back.