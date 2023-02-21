WOODLAND PARK • The Woodland Park Planning Commission has paved the way for a car wash to be built on a vacant lot in the Walmart shopping center.

7B Building and Development, represented by Baseline Engineering, is the developer and general contractor for Champion Xpress Car Washes, headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. The developer in 2022 submitted an application requesting a planned unit development amendment allowing for a car wash to be built on Lot 4 of the Walmart center, a tract of land owned by Harman Management Corp.

“The PUD (Planned Urban Development) amendment consists of approximately 0.91 acres of land west of Highway 24 and immediately adjacent to the intersection of Highway 24 and Morning Sun Drive,” according to an evaluation by the City of Woodland Park.

In 2005, the area in question was rezoned from agricultural to PUD. At the time, Lot 4 was approved for development as an eating/drinking establishment, eat-in and drive-thru. The proposed change to the PUD would allow for greater flexibility in the development of the parcel for an additional potential use — a car wash.

As the planning commission opened the item for discussion, their concerns mostly centered on water use and traffic patterns. The water would come from the city, and the Colorado Department of Transportation in its last study assigned a poor traffic rating to this area. Any updated development on these parcels would require an updated access permit with CDOT.

Baseline’s Tez Hawkins addressed the commission’s worries during his presentation, highlighting that a car wash would have less intensive water and traffic use than a restaurant.

He explained that the company’s next-generation car-wash system, which has 13 total park stalls, recycles up to 81% of its water, more than average. 7B’s Alan Kirchhoff further said it uses 17 gallons of fresh water per car cleaned, 12 gallons of which are discharged to the sewer system per car wash.

In addition, the proposed car wash produces less vehicle traffic versus the use case previously approved for this location, with total trips for a car wash and a drive-thru restaurant estimated at 481 and 967, respectively. Hawkins also pointed out that the number of car-wash trips is significantly lower during the cold winter months.

Commissioner Kenneth Kennedy weighed the pros and cons. “It seems like not putting a restaurant there and putting a car wash is going to create less traffic, doesn’t hurt us, and the other uses don’t really hurt us. And it’s a business that wants to do business here,” Kennedy said, also pointing out that another business hasn’t been built since the rezoning in 2005.

A motion was made to recommend the approval of the PUD amendment with a change in the wording to reflect the additional use of a car wash on Lot 4, leaving the door open for an eating/drinking business if the car wash plans falter. The motion passed unanimously.

Upon all the necessary approvals, construction of the car wash is slated for this spring into early 2024.