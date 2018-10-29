A rezoning request brought a crowd to Thursday’s Woodland Park Planning Commission meeting.
Retired general contractor Ray Thomas wants to buy a property off of Spruce Haven Drive north of the Tractor Supply Company store and requested that the city rezone the property from Community Commercial to Multifamily Residential Urban.
A rezone would allow him to build 33-34, one-bedroom apartments in five, two-story buildings on the 1.7-acre lot. This lot has remained undeveloped since Woodland Park was incorporated in 1891. It is surrounded by lots that have been developed since the 1920s and ’30s.
In 2016, Woodland Park and Teller County created an Affordable Housing Needs Assessment that identified a need for at least 741 rental, workforce, senior and other housing unit in Woodland Park. This housing shortage has since been exacerbated with the opening of Charis Bible College. The planning staff said building one-bedroom apartments would help to balance and diversify the city’s housing supply.
Thomas’ representative Brad Nichols attempted to mitigate neighborhood concerns about the proposed apartment complex by agreeing on the record to increase the side setbacks between the apartment buildings and the residents nearby from 8 feet to 15-feet, installing fences and create an architectural design that harmonizes with the city’s Mountain Style.
The neighbors were having none of it. Most complained that the lot is too small for that many apartments and that they would add to an already existing traffic problem at Colo. 67 and Spruce Haven.
Neighbor John Gibbons said someone wanted to build a church on the property but decided it was too small.
“It that lot was too small for a church, it’s too small for these apartments,” he said.
Some said the city shouldn’t be trying to fill Charis Bible College’s housing needs and that the college should build the dorms it proposed when it first came to the area. Some mentioned crime and noise and one man even suggested that Charis students be prohibited from renting properties in the city, a suggestion that several of his neighbors pointed out would be illegal.
In the end, Nichols could not convince the commission that the rezone was necessary and beneficial to the city. Multi-family units are allowed in Community Commercial zones as a conditional use.
With the exception of Commissioner Ken Hartsfield, they all voted to recommend that the Woodland Park City Council deny to the rezone request.
The applicant may decide to place his request before Council for a first reading on Thursday and a public hearing on Nov. 15.
The second case on the meeting agenda was a final plat for Paradise of Colorado Filing No. 4. This 19.27-acre property will be subdivided into 22 residential lots. It’s owned by Park State Bank and Trust and Mark McNab, owner of Mark 8 LLC.
One of the conditions for developing on these lots is the expansion of a detention pond on Majestic Parkway to meet the city’s new drainage codes. That pond is shared between all the Top of Paradise property owners, including the adjacent property owned by William Brown.
Brown strongly and angrily objected to the entire 22-lot development and, especially, the pond expansion.
He said the pond was built to accommodate drainage from the entire development that is was supposed to be shared by all the developers, who were not consulted when the city decided to change its drainage criteria, an omission he called a dereliction of duty.
“Now the bank wants to use my pond and make me build another pond on my own land,” he said, adding, “I’m not willing to give up 40 years of building detention facilities and hand it over to Park State Bank.”
Project engineer Mike Bramlett, of JR Engineering, said the pond would still be shared and that the bank will expand its side of the pond and that when Brown is ready to start building he is free to expand his side of the pond or build a smaller pond that would drain into it.
In the end, despite Brown’s objections, the commission voted unanimously to recommend approval of the final plat to city council.