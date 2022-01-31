The Woodland Park Planning Commission voted at its Jan. 27 meeting to change its regular meeting time to 6:30 p.m. — rather than 7 p.m. — on the second and fourth Thursdays of every month, starting March 10.
Most commissioners would have liked to change the time to 6 p.m. However, Commissioner Shawn Marie Nielsen said she works in El Paso County and doesn’t get off work until 5:30 p.m. Commission Chair Ken Hartsfield said 6 p.m. meetings might also cause problems for members of the public who want to attend or participate in a meeting.
The time change won’t start until March because the Feb. 10 planning commission meeting has been canceled due to a lack of cases, and the Feb. 24 meeting was canceled because Planning Director Karen Schminke won’t be available.
The commission tabled the consideration of a conditional use permit requested by developer Skip Howes for the construction of Tamarac Contractor Services in Tamarac Tech Park at 1010 Research Drive.
Schminke said the application wasn’t ready and requested the delay. She said Howes has agreed to the delay and new notices will be posted before the meeting.
At the Jan. 13 meeting, the commissioners asked for updates on short term rentals and a joint planning commission/city council work session. Schminke said the planning staff is gathering information. She agreed that a joint work session is a good idea, but a date has yet to be set.
Commissioner Carrol Harvey and Vice Chair Lee Brown volunteered to meet with City Manager Michael Lawson to discuss the commission’s concerns about short term rentals.