The Woodland Park Planning Commission at its Dec. 12 meeting approved an amended land use for Lot 1 in the Sturman Planned Unit Development.
Property owner David Havice and Dominy Properties requested that the 4-acre plot be changed from Light Manufacturing/Industrial/R & D/Machine Shop to Automotive Vehicle Repair and Maintenance and single-family residential.
Havice plans to repair high-end European vehicles and create an apprenticeship program for underprivileged youth.
The lot has an existing building that will be remodeled into two bays, an office and classrooms. The exterior will be improved to meet city design standards. The lot will have a commercial section, a residential section and private open space.
Conditions to the approval included a paved driveway to Sturman Parkway (formerly Innovation Way) once that roadway is paved by Andrew Wommack Ministries, the neighbor to the north. Also, the number of parking spaces will be increased to meet code, there will be regular maintenance of hazardous waste collectors and a connection to the city’s water and wastewater systems will be made if the existing well and septic systems fail.
The commission also tabled a flood hazard development permit for property adjacent to the East Fork of Fountain Creek at the request of Jay Garvens, who plans to build eight duplexes on the four lots. This request will be placed on the Jan. 9 agenda along with the first draft of the zoning regulations amendment for single-family uses in multifamily zones.
After the meeting adjourned, Planning Director Sally Riley presented the calendar for the 2020 10-year update to the city’s comprehensive plan. She is submitting a grant application to the Colorado Department of Local Affairs for $50,000. The city plans to hire a consultant in March. The goal is to submit a final updated plan to the planning commission and city council in December.