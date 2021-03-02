Owners of Woodland Park Self Storage came to the Woodland Park Planning Commission on Feb. 25 with a request for an extension of its conditional use permit and site-plan review.
Ordinarily, this would have been a routine occurrence but the applicant, M3XP2, and the property owner, 19350 Group, made their request six months after their original approvals expired.
The planning commission and Woodland Park City Council approved a conditional use permit and site-plan review for a 72,400 square-foot, self-storage facility at 19350 E. U.S. 24 on July 19, 2018.
Commissioner Lee Brown asked if it was appropriate to extend expired permits.
“This should have been extended last July,” he said. “It isn’t right to do it now.”
City Planner Lor Pellegrino said the planning staff was comfortable with bringing the extension request forward because nothing has changed since the original approvals and the applicants have continued to work with the city to complete various engineering and construction documents.
Commissioner Ellen Carrick asked if there were mitigating circumstances for why they missed the deadline. Pellegrino answered that the applicant was working on numerous revisions requested by the planning staff.
“They missed the deadline but they are working on it,” she said. “It would be onerous to make them start over after all their work.”
City Attorney Nina Williams advised the commissioners that they have the authority to hear the presentation and make a recommendation, despite the expiration.
Pellegrino went through the original application, especially helpful for the two new commissioners, Al Bunge and Eric Disman. The application met all the city’s requirements at that time and nothing has changed since, she said.
Commissioner Larry Larsen asked if the applicant was aware of the expiration date.
Michael Harper, representing the M3XP2, said they knew the permit and review had expired but they needed to complete drawings to qualify for the Zoning Development Permit, without which they can’t proceed with construction. They also needed to get funding for the project.
“This has not been a bank-friendly time,” he said. “The banking industry all but came to a complete halt because of COVID-19.”
Commissioners Brown, Larsen and Vickie Good voted against the extension. Good said she thought approval might set a precedence, encouraging other applicants to ask for extensions of expired permits.
Commission Chair Jon DeVaux said he has learned to trust the advice of the city attorney and added that whatever the commission decided, the final approval would come from council.
DeVaux, Carrick, Disman and Bunge voted to approve the extension. Commissioner Ken Hartsfield didn’t participate because of a prior connection to the project. The case will go to council on March 4.
The commission also voted to reappoint DeVaux as chair and to appoint Hartsfield as vice chair.
Planning Director Sally Riley presented information about the 90-day, emergency moratorium on enforcing a 180-day limit to occupancy of camper trailers and recreational vehicles in city campgrounds and RV parks.
The moratorium expires March 3 but council will consider a new moratorium ordinance at its March 4 meeting, she said.
“We will be setting up a joint meeting with the property owners, the planning commission and city council,” she said.
Riley is issuing a memo that will lay out the problem, explain the land-use codes, housing regulations and housing needs and provide at least three possible solutions. Williams is also preparing a confidential legal memo.
Riley also reported on the 2030 Woodland Park Comprehensive Plan.
“Eight subcommittees will be formed in March,” she said. “There will be four monthly subcommittee meetings starting on the last Monday in March and there will be a town-hall meeting on April 14.”