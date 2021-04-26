The Woodland Park Planning Commission on April 22 recommended approval of a rezoning request submitted for the Grove at Spruce Haven.
While the property is currently in a Community Commercial zone but the applicant, HopTree Development, and owner, Diane K. Dunlap Kremer Trust, want to change it to Multifamily Suburban.
The 1.7-acre property at 920 Spruce Haven Drive has a history of rezones dating back to 1969, but remains unplatted and undeveloped. The lot is north of the Tractor Supply Co. store, west of Fred’s Towing and east and south of several built-out single-family lots.
Joe Kent, representing HopTree, said the company is proposing to construct six three-bedroom townhome duplexes on the property.
Most neighbors said they were not opposed to tastefully constructed townhomes, but they want to be involved in the process — something Kent said the company would accommodate.
A few neighbors were opposed, citing problems with drainage, traffic and other issues.
Utilities Director Kip Wiley said the city can provide water to the property, for now. Woodland Park has a water-tap-management plan to make sure it has enough water taps to serve the city as it reaches buildout. All water taps are issued on a first come, first served basis.
The city’s wastewater capacity is adequate but the property slopes away from the sewer main on Spruce Haven, making wastewater service a challenge for engineers.
With the commission’s recommendation of approval, this item is scheduled for first reading by the city council on May 6 and public hearing on May 20.
Multifamily projects, even in Multifamily zones, are now conditional uses and, when the applicants are ready to build, they will have to go through the entire planning commission and city council public hearing process.
The commission also recommended approval of a two-year planned unit development master plan and a one-year extension of the preliminary plat for the Pines at Tamarac, a development proposed by the Dayspring Christian Fellowship. This item will go before council on May 6.
In other business, Planning Director Sally Riley gave an Envision Woodland Park 2030 comprehensive plan update. She said about 60 people attended a Comprehensive Plan Townhall on April 14, in-person and over the Zoom platform. The townhall video recording and results of polling are available on the city website, city-woodlandpark.org.
Each month the comprehensive plan consultants, Logan Simpson Advantages, post a questionnaire at whatsupwoodlandpark.com on subjects pertaining to the city’s future development.
The first month’s questionnaire sought opinions about the city’s most pressing issues. “We had 300 responses,” Riley said.
The second questionnaire was about housing and land use; 200 responded and responses are still being taken. The question for April is about parks, trails and open space.
Coming up in May and June are questionnaires about transportation and public safety and community health and resiliency.
All responses, identified only by screen name and photo if provided, will be available on the website as they come in.