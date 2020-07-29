Prior to Woodland Park Planning Commission’s latest work session July 23 on amending city codes for single-family projects in multifamily zones there was a case that, coincidentally, involved a multifamily project.
Developers Mark McNab and Gary Edmonds own the property at the northeast corner of U.S. 24 and Morning Sun Drive. The 13.09-acre lot is zoned community commercial and multifamily suburban. They are proposing the development of 32 units in 16 duplexes on 5.59 acres in the multifamily-zoned portion of the lot.
They also plan to dedicate 4.26 acres as park/open space, extending Sun Valley Park and adding a trail that would complete a loop from the park to a trail on U.S. 24 and connect the park to the surrounding national forest trails.
They have no set plan for the 3.24 acres of commercially-zoned property, but McNab said they are considering an apartment complex.
The duplexes would be located along Brecken Court, which would be dedicated to the city. The homes would be located adjacent to Sun Valley Park to the east. Most of the existing trees would be part of the park dedication.
Neighbor Kimberly Butcher disagreed with the entire project — the traffic, the parking situation and the layout. Her main concern is traffic congestion when motorists turn from the highway into Morning Sun and then left into the subdivision, she said, adding, “We moved here to get away from the city with its crime and too many apartment buildings. We won’t stay here if this moves in across the street.”
Eric Gilbernest said he came to Woodland Park for the views. “These are not the views we moved here for,” he said. “This (project) is not going to work for me.”
Susan Zumergrad was also concerned about traffic and the views. “Putting duplexes and apartments there is doing a disservice to the area,” she said.
According to the city zoning codes, duplexes are permitted uses in multifamily zones. This proposal is not as dense as is allowed by the code, per the developers, who requested a public hearing on site plans even though it’s not a requirement.
Apartment buildings are conditional uses in community commercial zones and would require public hearings before approval.
After further deliberation, the commissioners recommended approval of the project with an additional condition that no outbuildings be constructed in the 25-foot rear setback between the homes and Sun Valley Park. They set the city council public hearing on Aug. 20.
Because visitors would have to park on surrounding streets until a trailhead and parking area is constructed, Commission Chair Jon DeVaux talked about adding a condition prohibiting parking on Sun Valley Drive. Commissioner Lee Brown pointed out that the developers don’t have control over parking outside their property.
Planning Director Sally Riley said the city would look into the parking issue.
She reminded residents that the city is two-thirds builtout and that its population will be capped at 13,600.
“I hope you don’t get discouraged with our growing pains,” Riley said. “Property rights are important.”
During the work session, Riley explained that four of the six city council members want to eliminate single-family projects from multifamily zones. With that direction, she will draw up a draft of the new ordinance and send it to the commissioners in early August. They can decide if they want another work session or if they would rather schedule a public hearing in September.
A few commissioners thought the final hearings should wait until a seventh council member is elected in November. Others disagreed.
“Let’s get this finished so it’s not hanging over our heads,” Commissioner Peter Scanlon said.
“Just go forward with this,” Commissioner Vickie Good said. “It’s like a Band-Aid; rip it off and be done with it.”