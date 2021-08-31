The Woodland Park Planning Commission took up the drafts of the last three chapters of the Envision Woodland Park 2030 comprehensive plan update in a work session on Aug. 26.
The session went on long enough that a discussion on a future land use map was delayed to another meeting.
These chapters were “Transportation and Drainage;” “Community Wellbeing, Recreation, Education, Health, Senior Services and Civility;” and “Arts, Culture and Community Heritage.”
Commissioners reviewed the chapters for typographical errors, redundancies, vague wording, items that should have been included and items that should have been left out or moved to other chapters.
For most Woodland Park residents, the biggest transportation issue is summer traffic. According to Colorado Department of Transportation, the average number of daily trips through Woodland Park as stayed relatively stable, at about 26,000 for the past decade. However, the department has projected an increase of about 10,000 trips per day by 2040.
This issue is brought out as the first item of concern in the background section at the beginning of the chapter.
Other issues included walkability and pedestrian connections. Citizens were split on these issues, some saying people moving to a mountain community shouldn’t expect such amenities. Others said these provide opportunities “for people with different abilities to navigate more locations.”
High on the list of transportation goals and objectives is a U.S. 24 reliever route.
“We need to start the bypass process immediately,” Commissioner Larry Larsen said. “I don’t know where we’ll be in the next 30 years if we don’t.”
On drainage, there was only one goal: managing “stormwater to prevent erosion and flooding and to protect water quality and downstream users.”
One commissioner suggested working more closely with Teller County to improve drainage issues on the county side of city boundaries.
The Community Wellbeing chapter was all about creating a welcoming and inclusive environment for residents. Commissioners had no issues with this chapter’s goals and objectives, with one exception.
Commissioner Lee Brown didn’t think there should be a section on civility. The subcommittee members who worked on this chapter felt that residents expect elected, volunteer, and city employees to treat them and each other with respect and dignity.
City Planning Director Sally Riley said she would bring this section back for further discussion. She liked a suggestion that the section be titled “Citizenship” instead of “Civility.”
For those subcommittee members who worked on “Arts, Culture and Community Heritage,” it might be the plan’s last chapter, but it has connections throughout the document.
“All the chapters are interconnected,” subcommittee member Laurie Glauth said.
She said the city needs better data on how cultural activities and events impact the citizens.
“This (data collection) was part of the 2010 comprehensive plan, but it was never implemented,” she said. “Surveys showed that citizens don’t always measure the success of an event by how much tax revenue it brings in.”
Riley said the city might collect data by canvassing business owners after an event.
Preserving and promoting local history is one of this chapter’s biggest goals. The chapter listed several ways residents can learn more about community heritage, including interpretive signage, walking tours and publications.
Commission Chair Jon DeVaux suggested organizing a History Weekend.
In other business, former planning commissioner Jerry Penland presented on short-term rentals. These are not the same as bed and breakfast and VRBO, or Vacation Rental by Owner, establishments where the owner lives in the home and rents out space to visitors.
He said short-term rentals are often owned by people who never had any intention of living in the homes they’ve purchased.
“Most people think the city might have as many as 10 of these rental buildings,” he said. “As of July 29, there were 103 licensed short-term rentals in the city, each bringing in as many as 400-500 renters per year — strangers in our neighborhoods.”
He asked the commission to investigate ways to control and manage these rentals.
“You don’t have to reinvent the wheel,” he said. “You can take what other cities have done and tweak them to fit Woodland Park.”
When someone mentioned regulating short-term rentals might be a hard sell with city council, resident Craig Miller said the commissioners shouldn’t ask the city council for permission to proceed.
“It’s your job to tell city council about citizens’ comments and concerns,” he said.
There is a planning commission meeting scheduled for Sept. 9.