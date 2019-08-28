At its Aug. 22 meeting, the Woodland Park Planning Commission discussed the upcoming the 10-year Comprehensive Plan update, which will include a review and update of the city’s zoning codes.
The city budget has set aside $50,000 to match a $50,000 grant from the Colorado Department of Local Affairs to update the plan.
“It’s an exhaustive process,” said Commissioner Charles Schroeder, who helped create the original Comprehensive Plan 10 years ago.
Once the planning commission creates the plan, it must be ratified by city council. Then it will be used to guide decisions on many of the cases that come before both bodies.
“Thank you for not allowing this plan to gather dust,” Riley told the commissioners.
In other business, the commission recommended approval of a minor subdivision in the Sturman Industries development to a 12.5-acre property owned by Sarah Pearson.
City Planning Director Sally Riley said the Pearsons need a legal subdivision for this lot if they want to obtain a building permit in the future. They have no plans for further construction, said Realtor Sharon Roshek, who represented the property owners.
Two parcels will be combined into a single lot, while a “pigtail” known as Tract A will be allowed to be absorbed by future owners of land nearby. Tract A was to have been a driveway to the property but was never developed. Current access to the property is a private road that intersects with Evergreen Heights Drive at Meadow Wood Sports Complex.
Riley said she hopes the private road will become a public road in the future as the area is built out. Creating a public road through the PUD would create a much-needed southern connection with Trout Creek Road, she said. However, no development plans for surrounding areas are in the works at this time.
The commissioners’ approval came with conditions including creating 10-foot public utility easements along the front and sides of the property and a 20-foot easement along the back for future development.
The Sept. 12 planning commission meeting has been canceled. The next meeting will be Sept. 26.