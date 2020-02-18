There Woodland Park Planning Commission on Feb. 13 discussed amendments to the zoning code regarding single-family uses in multifamily zones.
Planning Director Sally Riley went over the proposed timeline for amending the code before a moratorium against these kinds of projects ends in mid-July.
She asked the commissioners to schedule another work session on Feb. 27. A final draft of the ordinance is set to be presented at a joint work session with the Woodland Park City Council in April.
The commission’s public hearing on the ordinance is slated to follow.
The draft ordinance aligns the definitions for “manufactured HUD homes,” “modular factory-built residential structures,” “mobile homes,” and “mobile home or manufactured HUD home parks” with state definitions. It also adds definitions for “single-family dwelling or residence” and “recreational park trailers.”
The difference between “manufactured HUD home” and “modular factory-built residential structure” is the former meets U.S. Housing and Urban Development standards while the latter meets the building codes adopted by the city of Woodland Park.
After nearly two hours of discussing ways that single-family projects could be constructed in multifamily zones, a few commissioners said these types of developments shouldn’t be permitted at all.
Riley pointed out that if no single-family homes are allowed in higher density zones, single-family homes would only be allowed on one-acre or half-acre lots.
A few commissioners suggested that the city could create new residential zones with smaller lot sizes.
All agreed that single-family projects would not be allowed in multifamily zones that are not subdivided so that each homeowner would own the property on which their home is built.
Pete LaBarre, developor of the Village at Tamarac, asked “Why is it wrong to own a home on land you don’t own?”
He said a misconception is that people would be unable to sell their homes. “People buy and sell these kinds of homes all the time,” he said.
“In my Peak View Park, homes have resold for far more than their original selling price.”