The Woodland Park Planning Commission spent the bulk of its first meeting since August on reports.
The first report given at the Jan. 28 meeting, held virtually, covered one section of an ordinance approved by the Woodland Park City Council in November. The ordinance, which was drafted in response to a loophole that allowed developer Pete LaBarre to create the Village at Tamarac, prohibits the construction of single-family homes in multifamily zones and defines various types of dwelling units and zones.
A section of the ordinance limited short-term occupation of recreational vehicles and camping trailers — officially known as “recreational park trailers” — in RV parks and campgrounds to 180 days.
There are three campgrounds/RV parks in Woodland Park. The owners of two of those parks that offer year-round water and sewer service objected to the limitation, saying that it would adversely affect their businesses and the people who use their RVs and campers as permanent residences.
In response to these objections, council set a 90-day moratorium on enforcing the 180-day limit. The moratorium expires in March.
City Planner Lor Pellegrino said city ordinances have always been a little vague on the definitions of short-term and temporary-uses for RVs and campers.
“This is the first time the city has tried to set limits,” she said. “(The Village at) Tamarac is small, single-family homes but these are RVs — they’re tin shells. We thought this was problematic for the city, but maybe it isn’t for the residents.”
Commissioner Larry Larsen asked what the council wants to do.
“It’s hard to know what council wants but its probably less regulation,” Pellegrino answered. “We can either limit or leave it open ended.”
“There are some unintended consequences,” commission chair Jon DeVaux said. “The moratorium is a good idea as long as we do something.”
He suggested sending a questionnaire to the campground owners.
“That sounds worthwhile,” Pellegrino said. “Or, we could invite the owners to a work session during your Feb. 25 meeting.”
“Let’s test the waters and see if they are up to that,” DeVaux said. “I just don’t want the meeting to become a circus.”
The second report item covered the calendar for the comprehensive-plan and land-use updates. The updates will cost $100,000, with half coming from the city and the rest funded by a Department of Local Affairs grant. In December, council approved a contract with consulting firm Logan Simpson to facilitate the processes.
Pellegrino emphasized that state statute (CRS) 31-23-206 says, “it is the duty of the commission to make and adopt a master plan for the physical development of the municipality, including any areas outside its boundaries, subject to the approval of the governmental body having jurisdiction.”
The statute also requires the commission to conduct public hearings and “shall accept and consider oral and written public comments throughout the process of developing the plan…”
The updates will be developed in phases. Phase 1 has already started with staff and consultants meeting for a virtual kick-off.
Phase 1 tasks include reviewing existing plans and policies and data collection, paying special attention to water availability, buildout, housing needs, age-friendly community design and services, parks and trails, the U.S. 24 bypass, hazards and coordination with surrounding entities and agencies.
A community-engagement plan and website development will take place in February and March. After committee and subcommittee meetings from March through most of May, a draft comprehensive plan should be ready for review in late May or June.
Phase 2 is the code review and update, which will run concurrently with the comprehensive plan adoption process. The update should be ready for adoption in October or November.