By Norma Engelberg
There's a July 17 deadline for Woodland Park officials to complete a zoning amendment on single-family projects in multifamily zones, but time constraints make that deadline loom closer than it seems.
One of these constraints is the April 7 municipal election. After that, there will be three new councilmembers and a new mayor.
“We need to know what council wants so we can present them with something palatable, something they will approve,” City Planning Director Sally Riley told members of the Woodland Park Planning Commission during a Feb. 27 work session.
She recommended a joint planning commission/city council work session at the regular planning commission meeting on April 9, but Planning Commission Chair Jon DeVaux said that date is too soon after the election. He suggested April 23. However, according to Riley, waiting that long will be pushing too close to the deadlines for the planning commission and city council public hearings.
The new zoning ordinance must be approved by June 17 to be effective before the July deadline. The moratorium can be extended but the ordinance that would allow that would also have to be approved by June 17.
It had been suggested by some of the commissioners at a previous work session that the city should ban single-family projects in multifamily zones altogether. But that sentiment had changed by the Feb. 27 session.
Commissioner Peter Scanlon said he changed his mind because, as a member of Habitat for Humanity, he is working on a project in Fountain that is very similar to what he would be trying to banning in in Woodland Park.
Commission Vice Chair Geoff Watson decided that allowing single-family homes on small lots in multi-family zones would make them more affordable.
Commissioner Larry Larson gave several reasons for changing his mind, including affordability, flexibility and innovation in housing types. “We can set the standards for these projects,” he said. “And by making all of these projects conditional uses, we’ll be adding a public process.”
DeVaux, the commission chairman, said regulating these projects instead of banning them would not only protect the developer’s property rights but also those of the neighbors.
Riley presented the third draft of the zoning ordinance and Larson submitted a fourth draft that incorporated his ideas with those of the planning staff and other commissioners.
After reading through a list of new definitions, with City Planner Lor Pellegrino noting suggestions on changes, Riley launched into standards for single-family units. The discussion on standards, including minimum lot and building sizes, setbacks, buffers and mandatory neighborhood meetings, will continue to the next work session on March 12.
Riley said she would find more information about how other cities, including Colorado Springs, are embracing the “New Urbanism.” She will also send copies of the draft ordinance to all of the council and mayoral candidates.
These work sessions are open to the public but are not streamed online.