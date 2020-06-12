By Norma Engelberg
The Woodland Park Planning Commissioners on June 11 presented City Council with the amended zoning ordinance they have been working on for the past seven months.
Planning Director Sally Riley listed the land-use problems that created an uproar from citizens opposed to the Village at Tamarac and led to amending the codes for single-family projects in multifamily zones. She also gave council a brief overview of the city’s zoning history, which dates to 1967.
A change that came about in 1999 allowed single-family development as a permitted use on a multifamily lot that hasn’t been subdivided while leaving development on subdivided lots as a conditional use. This was supposed to have closed a loophole but it created another one.
The amended code represented a compromise between no single-family projects in multifamily zones and allowing them at the same density as the underlying multifamily zone, up to eight units per acre in Multifamily Suburban zones and up to 20 units per acre in Multifamily Urban zones.
Commissioners suggested four subdivided lots per acre, 1,000-square-foot building footprints, 20-foot front and rear setbacks and 8-foot side setbacks. There would also be design standards and requirements for open space and landscaping.
They also added updated definitions for various kinds of homes and for single-family, multifamily, attached and detached units, recreational vehicles and utility trailers, to name just a few.
Council members praised the commissioners for their work on the new definitions but objected to other parts of the ordinance.
Councilwoman Kellie Case objected to the 1,000-square-foot minimum footprint. “My initial concern is workforce housing,” she said. “Young families would love to live in Woodland Park but setting a 1,000-square-foot minimum footprint creates another barrier to home ownership.”
“These amendments don’t eliminate affordability,” Riley said. “People can buy into condos, townhomes and apartments. … The city used to have a minimum home size of 900 square feet. It was eliminated so there could be smaller homes but when smaller homes were proposed for the Village at Tamarac, people were unhappy.”
“Homeowners and property owners associations usually set minimum home sizes in their neighborhoods, sometimes at 2,500 feet or larger,” Case said. “As a Realtor, I see a demand for smaller homes. This is a job for the neighborhood, not the city.”
Mayor Pro Tem Hilary LaBarre also disagreed with the minimum footprint. “It’s incredibly inappropriate to make people pay more to build a home,” she said. “The cost of homes in Woodland Park is $200-$250 per square foot. If we want workforce housing, a 1,000-square-foot minimum will push them out.”
She also objected to the idea that people can’t own a home on land they lease. “Covenants will take care of the land and a lot of people live in structures on leased land,” she said. “People were upset with the Village at Tamarac because they thought it would be another ‘dirty mobile home park.’ People (in mobile homes) work, they pay taxes, they raise families. They should tell the city to mind its own damn business.”
Councilman Jim Pfaff agreed, saying the city should be light-handed when it comes to regulations. “We need to be more flexible, let people choose what kinds of dwellings they want,” he said. “We need to attract people here to sustain our economy. If we don’t have more flexibility, we won’t survive in the long run.”
Councilman Robert Zuluaga said, “It concerns me that private property rights are being infringed. If I invest in the cost of land, I want to know that our regulations won’t keep me from developing it.”
Commissioner Lee Brown said he was uncomfortable with the process, adding, “I would go along with it if others agreed but it looks like other don’t agree. There are only a handful of lots that aren’t developed and we need more apartment buildings.”
Mayor Val Carr asked the commissioners how they could make the amendment simple then answered his own question: “Build multifamily projects where multifamily projects are needed and make it all conditional use. … The simple solutions are always the best.”
Councilman Rusty Neal said the commissioners defined the amendment as a density problem when they should have looked at it as an open space problem.
“Open space is a function of arrangement,” he said. “It isn’t yards and streets and sidewalks. Open space should be homogenous, it shouldn’t be spread out in little yards. You need to develop pure zones. Keep things simple.”
Riley added, “Zoning is inherently complex. It protects the character of the city and allows growth to be orderly. We’re two-thirds built out. What we do with the last third is important.”
A zoning revamp will be part of the upcoming comprehensive plan update but in the meantime, the planning commission has this one problem to solve, Riley said.