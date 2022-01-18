WOODLAND PARK • The planning commission approved another extension for a developer to begin construction on a planned Best Western hotel.
In 2016, William Page, owner of Gold Hill Square South, submitted an amendment to the square’s planned unit development to remodel building 6, the former Woodland Hardware store, into a 70-unit Best Western. Approvals by the commission and city council at that time gave Page two years to begin construction.
At the Jan. 13 Woodland Park Planning Commission meeting, Page submitted his third, two-year extension request. Previous extensions were approved in 2018 and 2020.
Page said he thought he had an agreement with the Sherwin Williams store, which occupies part of the building, to construct a new store on one of Page’s other properties. That agreement fell through, he said, and Sherwin Williams’ lease is good through the third quarter of 2025.
“They probably did me a favor by keeping me from building just before COVID,” Page said. “In three and a half years, the market should turn around.”
Page’s existing lease with Merit Academy for the building’s lower level also ends in 2025.
Commissioner Lee Brown said that could mean that Page will be back with another extension request in 2024 and possibly again in 2026.
Commissioner Carrol Harvey said there is no reason not to grant another extension at this time.
However, Planning Director Karen Schminke said there could be changes in the city’s PUD and dimensional standards that could affect the property in the future. However, Schminke said she doesn’t expect major changes, and the commission and council could ask Page to submit a new PUD amendment if and when he requests another extension.
The extension was recommended for approval unanimously and will go to city council for public hearing on Feb. 3.
The planning commission always votes on new officers at the beginning of each year. For the past several years, the board chairman has been Jon DeVaux, but that changes this year. Schminke announced at the beginning of the meeting, “Jon told me that it is with a heavy heart that he has decided it is time for him to go. He has resigned effective immediately.”
DeVaux still had one year left on his term, she said. That leaves three vacant commission seats for council to fill by appointments.
Hartsfield, who was the commission vice chairman, is the new chair and Brown is the new vice chair. Aslo, the commissioners welcomed newly appointed Commissioner Ken Kennedy.
In other business, Schminke said Logan Simpson has completed its land-use and zoning code review but probably won’t present recommendations until April.
Commissioners said that will be too long to wait before working on issues pertaining to short-term rentals.
“At this point, I don’t know what I don’t know about SRTs,” Harvey said. “I anticipated we would see something from Logan Simpson in December. We certainly need to see something on SRTs before April.”
Commissioner Larry Larsen said the commission should attack SRTs as quickly as possible, and suggested a joint city council/planning commission information work session.
At the Jan. 27 planning commission meeting, the commissioners will discuss changing their regular meeting time to 6 p.m., leaving the dates as they are (second and fourth Thursdays of the month).
Also, there will be a retirement celebration for former Planning Director Sally Riley, who retired in December after 36 years of service to the city, at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 20 in City Council Chambers, before the 7 p.m. regular council meeting.
