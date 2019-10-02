The Woodland Park Planning Commission tabled one of just two items on the agenda for its Sept. 26 meeting. The other — proposed zoning code changes — was considered during a work session after the regular meeting.
The hot-button issue of zoning for single-family uses in multi-family zones was the first topic weighed. It is also the subject of a proposed ordinance for a temporary moratorium that will be considered at the next Woodland Park City Council meeting.
Planning Director Sally Riley displayed the city zoning map showing the locations of Multi-Family Suburban and Urban zones, abbreviated as MFS and MFU respectively. MFS parcels can have 1-8 units per acre, while MFU parcels can have 8-20 units per acre.
Only three MFS parcels remain undeveloped of the city’s 73 original MFS parcels. There are 10 MFU parcels in the city but only two are undeveloped, including half of the Tamarac Tech Park, that is at the heart of the recent controversy surrounding the Village at Tamarac development proposal.
The city’s first zoning ordinance was approved in 1969 and designated residential, commercial and agricultural zones. Multifamily projects could only be constructed in commercial zones with approval of a special exception by the Board of Adjustment.
The definition of a family in 1969 was “one or more persons occupying a residence as a single unit.” That definition changed when the zoning regulations changed in 1977. A family was and still is defined as “an individual or two or more persons related by blood, marriage, adoption, as guardian and ward, or similar legal relationship, or group of not more than five persons (excluding servants) who need not be related by blood, marriage or adoption living together in a dwelling unit.”
From 1977 to 1995 there were four residential zones; R1 was single-family, R2 was single-family and duplexes, R3 was multifamily with single-family and up to four units as permitted uses; and R4 was for mobile homes only.
In 1996, the zones were renamed as they currently appear in the code.
In 1999, the city changed one small section of the code to close a loophole that allowed a developer to replat each of several lots meant for quadruplexes into four individual lots. However, single-family projects within subdivisions in multifamily zones were allowed to remain permitted uses. This was how the Village at Tamarac modular-home project was approved as a permitted use.
Riley handed out definitions for manufactured homes used by Pikes Peak Regional Building Department. These define manufactured homes as U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development certified and factory-built modular units that meet International Residential Code ratings or the state and local Unified Building Code.
Manufactured and factory-built homes can be permanently set on foundations but if they are temporarily set, they’re designated as mobile homes.
The city doesn’t use the phrases “tiny home” or “small home” because these are not defined in the building code and mean different things to different people. The city has no minimum square footage requirement for residential units.
The commissioners will study the existing codes and may come up with alternative language to change the leftover loophole.
Riley said she hopes the commissioners come back with new ideas at their Oct. 10 work session.