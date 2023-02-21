The Woodland Park Planning Commission on Feb. 9 held a public hearing on a Verizon Wireless temporary communication site. Verizon Wireless, in an application dated Dec. 5, 2022, seeks a special use permit for a temporary communication facility to provide bridge service to the Woodland Park area.

The planning commission recommended the approval of Verizon’s special use permit but with several changes to the city’s guidance. In the meantime, Verizon is in the process of securing a macro facility at the Woodland Aquatic Center.

The proposed site for the temporary facility is the northeast area of the parking lot of Woodland Park City Hall, 200 W. South Ave. It would measure 60 feet in height and occupy three parking spaces. This is a familiar site for Verizon.

In August, the city of Woodland Park issued a temporary use permit to allow Verizon to build a “cell on wheels” for the Salute to American Veterans Rally. That permit, similarly located on the City Hall parking lot, was in effect until year-end 2022. A special permit is now being sought while the company secures a macro facility at the Aquatic Center.

Verizon’s request for the temporary site was made amid what the Teller County’s Office of Emergency Management and Board of County Commissioners recently described as a crisis situation involving connectivity problems in the county. County officials detailed service connectivity deficiencies in the region in which 911 calls were not being connected and calls to first responder dispatch centers were routinely dropped.

“Woodland Park, especially entering into last summer, was one of our highest customer complaint locations,” said Kelly Harrison, representing Verizon Wireless at the meeting. Those complaints have since slowed in the off-season, she added.

Chief among the points of discussion during the meeting was a city recommendation to install fiber and electric lines below ground in compliance with specifications. However, Harrison explained that this would require an environmental approval process that would take up to six months to unfold.

Therefore, Harrison advised striking this request to prevent the delay of the deployment of the temporary site, adding that lite sites typically do not require ground disturbance, allowing Verizon to get them deployed rather quickly.

However, the planning commission is bound by code, determining it was not within their purview to decide the direction of 250 feet of utility lines, a matter better suited for the building department.

Vice Chair Lee Brown made a motion to approve the city’s recommendations for Verizon’s special use permit, outlining advised changes. Among them was a call to revise to the wording around the utility lines to reflect that they must comply with city specifications, which in this case would be underground.

In addition, Chair Ken Hartsfield addressed the appearance of a lite site, seeking an enhancement to the installation process. He said he would prefer screening be added around the chain-link fence, such as plastic or wood slats to obscure the sight of equipment. The motion, therefore, included a recommendation to add fencing with screening that is satisfactory to the city.

Further discussion surrounded the duration of the special use permit, which according to the application would expire on Dec. 31, 2025. Given the nature of a temporary site, the planning commission felt that this stretch was too lengthy. As a result, the motion included a recommendation to revise the special use permit expiration date to Dec. 31, 2024, with the option for Verizon to apply for an extension.

Lastly, the city staff’s recommendation was that Verizon’s lite site could not be powered by a generator. The telecom company’s previous temporary site was fueled by a generator, the noise from which was a nuisance to residents living nearby. The motion added wording that a generator would be allowed in the event of emergency or backup use.

The motion passed unanimously, sending the recommendation to the city council’s court. Meanwhile, a public hearing on Verizon’s macro facility at the Woodland Aquatic Center will be held during the March 9 Woodland Park Planning Commission meeting.