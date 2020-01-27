The Woodland Park Planning Commission on Jan. 23 recommended approval of a two-year extension for a Planned Unit Development to Bill Page, owner of Gold Hill South.
In 2016, Page changed part of the Gold Hill South PUD from commercial to lodging. He wants to convert one of the property’s buildings into a 72-room Best Western. Since then, he and the Sherwin-Williams Company, which leases space for a paint store in that building — known as Building 6 — have come to an impasse.
Page had offered to build a new Sherwin Williams store on another property he owns north of the new Microtel Motel but Sherwin-Williams has refused. The company, according to Page, said it is not interested in relocating existing stores, preferring to concentrate on new construction in new markets.
Because the Sherwin-Williams lease in Gold Hill South does not expire until 2026, Page’s Best Western proposal will remain on hold until Sherwin Williams moves out.
With the planning commission’s recommendation, the extension request moves to Woodland Park City Council’s Feb. 20 meeting agenda.
If City Council decides to deny his request, Page will be required to submit a new plan.
Page is confident that he will be able to build eventually. “Time will run out (on the Sherwin-Williams lease) and I will be holding all the cards,” he said. “I will be able to develop my property.”