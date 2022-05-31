WOODLAND PARK • Joe Kent has submitted a revised site plan for his six-duplex development The Grove at 920 Spruce Haven Drive.
His case was continued by the Woodland Park Planning Commission on May 12 to the May 26 meeting because the commissioners determined that his site plan was incomplete.
The land is zoned Multifamily Residential Suburban and, in most zoned municipalities, a multifamily project in a multifamily zone would be permitted. In Woodland Park, however, because of the controversy surrounding a recent project – The Village at Tamarac – all multifamily projects now require a conditional use permit.
This additional layer of oversight means developers must go through several hearings, first to receive a recommendation from the planning commission and then a first reading and second reading/public hearing by the city council.
Kent changed or added the following:
Moved the emergency-services turn-around one lot north of its previous location.
Added snow storage locations to the site plan.
Will, at the recommendation of the planning commission, add a note on the site plan showing that Tract A is the detention facility and Lot 13 is not currently slated for development.
Show that access to each duplex is off Spruce Haven Drive.
Revised the landscaping plan to show that more mature trees are being preserved.
Show the color scheme for the development.
Widen driveways to 24 feet, while still maintaining a driveway length that meets city codes.
Commissioner Larry Larsen said he was concerned about the impact of these kinds of development on the city’s water-tap supply, although every developer is told several times that all water taps in the city can only be obtained on a first come, first served basis.
There were also concerns cited about sidewalks. Several commissioners said they prefer sidewalks to be installed even though the city accepts fees in lieu of sidewalks at the city engineer’s recommendation.
“In my experience, fees in lieu of sidewalks usually mean there will be no sidewalks in that location for a very long time or never,” Commissioner Carrol Harvey said.
During public comment, DeAnn Bettermann asked the commissioners to consider traffic issues, child safety and the impact of future development in the same neighborhood.
Erin Obering, who is part of the development team proposing this project, said the Parks and Open Space Advisory Committee determined that there are enough parks near the development that playgrounds will not be required.
The commissioners recommended approval of the conditional use permit and site plan review by a vote of 4-1, with Larsen opposed. The case moves to the city council on initial posting on July 7.
The second case was a request for a two-year conditional use permit/site-plan review extension for Ute Pass Self Storage, formerly Woodland Park Self Storage. The project is located on the old Saddle Club property, north of Walmart on US 24. The applicant is M3XP2 LLC and the property owner is 19350 Group LLC.
Commission Chair Ken Hartfield recused himself because he had previously worked on this project. His recusal and the absence of Commissioner Shawn Nielsen left the commission without a quorum. The case was continued to the June 9 meeting.
Developer Eric Smith asked if the delay would keep him from meeting the deadline for seeking an extension. Since he requested the extension in April, well before the mid-July deadline, the commissioners assured him that he will not be penalized.
Planning Director Karen Schminke said she is making a list of subjects that need to be visited or revisited by the commissioners, including water and water-tap availability and the city’s sidewalk policies.
Logan Simpson, consultant for the Envision Woodland Park 2030 comprehensive plan revision, is working on a zoning update but needs help.
“Staffing is an issue,” Schminke said. “They need some of the original participants in the comprehensive-plan revision because of the recent turnover in the city’s planning department.”