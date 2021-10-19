The Woodland Park Planning Commission typically doesn’t have the final say on items that come before it, but on Oct. 14, the commissioners approved two Flood Hazard Development Permits for lots on either side of Fountain Creek. These permits will not move on to city council.
Property owner/developer David Mijares requested the permits so that he can replat three lots at Chester Avenue and Fairview Street into two lots and convey the portion of the creek between the two lots to the city. These lots were platted, or mapped, in the 1890s.
With the replat, the two homes would be constructed outside the Special Flood Hazard Area, or 100-year floodplain. A 100-year flood plain is defined as an area around a water channel that has no more than a 1% chance of flooding each year.
City Planning Director Sally Riley reviewed the staff report, which showed that the lots meet all Flood Hazard Development Permit criteria. The planning staff recommended approval with five conditions.
The commissioners concurred and approved the permits unanimously.
While these permits will not move on to city council, a final plat for the two properties is scheduled for a public hearing at the commission’s Oct. 28 regular meeting. With the commission’s recommendation of approval, that case will move on to council on Nov. 18.
Because the planning commission’s first meeting dated in November falls on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, the commission will instead meet on Nov. 10.
“That meeting is going to be about Tamarac Park,” Riley said. “It’s going to be a big deal.”
The commission’s second meeting in November has been canceled. As usual, it lands on Thanksgiving. The last regular planning commission meeting of 2021 is scheduled for Dec. 9.
The commission met at 6 p.m. for a final review of Envision Woodland Park 2030. The review finished early, and the commissioners used the rest of their time before the regular 7 p.m. meeting to talk about upcoming land-use and zoning reviews to be conducted with the help of Logan Simpson.
They touched on several subjects including lodging, long-term and short-term rentals and accessory dwelling units.
Riley said the city attorney has submitted the draft of a new ordinance that will bring the city in line with new state statutes governing home-based daycare businesses. The new law allows these businesses to care for up to 12 children as permitted uses in single family and multifamily residences.
Fifteen years ago, Woodland Park City Council approved ordinances that strictly regulated residential-daycare providers, Riley said.
There were strict caps on the number of children to be cared for, toys and play equipment could not be visible on front yards and the businesses were not allowed to operate out of apartments. Local codes also allowed aggrieved neighbors to complain to city council.
With the new statute, residential-daycare providers will be required to meet all state licensing regulations and obtain state licenses, but will not be subject to local regulations.
“State law super cedes our codes,” Riley said, adding that the commission and council probably won’t see this new ordinance until at least December.