The Woodland Park Planning Commission adopted on Oct. 28, by a joint resolution, the final draft of Envision Woodland Park 2030, the city’s updated 10-year comprehensive plan.
The resolution moves on to the Woodland Park City Council on Nov. 18 for endorsement. State statute requires planning bodies in municipalities and counties to update comprehensive or master plans every 10 years.
The plan is meant to be a guiding document for planners. It’s also aspirational, meaning it has no enforcement mechanism.
Work on the update officially started in February, but Planning Commissioner Carrol Harvey said it really started early last year, but was delayed by COVID-19.
Jen Gardner of Logan Simpson, the consulting company facilitating the update, presented the final draft. She went over the vision and mission statements and gave an overview of the process using a slide presentation. She will give the same presentation at the Nov. 18 city council meeting.
The company interviewed 27 stakeholders, created five questionnaires that received about 1,000 responses from 350 individuals, conducted a town hall with about 80 in-person and online participants, conducted a Woodland Park High School Civics outreach program, and manned a booth at the city’s Old Fashioned Fourth of July event.
More than 70 city and county officials and community members volunteered to work on eight subcommittees to create the document’s 12 chapters. They worked a total of about 800 hours on the project.
Over the past several months, Logan Simpson representative Kristy Bruce worked to implement changes, edits and additions to the document suggested by the commissioners. She recently accepted a planning position in Fort Collins, and this was her last appearance at a planning-commission meeting.
Two commissioners, Ken Hartsfield and Al Bunge, were absent from the meeting, but the five commissioners present were a quorum. They adopted the plan unanimously.
The commission also recommended approval of another item that will appear on the Nov. 18 city council agenda — a request by property owner and developer David Mijares for a minor subdivision and final plat for three lots at 110 Chester Ave. The three rectangular lots were platted in the 1890s. Unfortunately, Fountain Creek cuts through all three lots, making them difficult to develop.
Mijares obtained a Flood Hazard Development Permit for the three lots at the Oct. 14 planning commission meeting. His subdivision plan includes carving out two lots on either side of the creek and deeding the creek tract to the city.
This stretch of the creek was improved in 1999. The city already possesses other stretches. An alley, which is also a city utility easement, will give the city access for maintenance.
Mijares must obtain title insurance and allow a 15-foot, private-utility easement for CORE Electric Cooperative, formerly Intermountain Rural Electric Association, to install electric service to lot 2.
The company will bore under the creek to provide service to other lot. This will require the company to drill a minimum of eight feet under the creek before starting to bore, said city Planning Director Sally Riley said. A water line will also have to run under the creek, she added.
During reports, former planning commissioner Jerry Penland took the commissioners to task for not acting quickly to control the proliferation of short-term rentals in the city.
These rentals serve a purpose, providing places for people to live when there is a shortage of long-term rental properties, he said. However, problems are arising because permits for these rentals are too easy to obtain and absentee investors don’t care how the rentals are used.
“We have no ordinances to prevent 16 people from renting a house three houses down from my house and having a big party,” Penland said.
He said several cities in Colorado, including Colorado Springs and Denver, have created regulations to control short-term rentals.
“You need to take ownership of this problem,” he said. “You don’t have to reinvent the wheel. Colorado Springs has good ordinances that you can tweak to fit Woodland Park.”
He said rental property owners should be the primary resident and should stay in the home as hosts. There should also be a limit on the number of renters.
“You should set a deadline for compliance,” he said. “You shouldn’t grandfather these rentals forever.”
He added that, in his experience, anything grandfathered in Woodland Park stays grandfathered and won’t change during his lifetime.
“I think we can do this,” Commission Chair Jon DeVaux said. “We need to gather information — fact finding — and have work sessions. We need to set a deadline, maybe in the first half of 2022. We should be doing this — it’s our job.”
Harvey said Logan Simpson is conducting a code review, and short-term rentals will be part of the company’s report in December.
Commissioner Larry Larsen suggested having a work session in January.
“Once their recommendations come in, we can move fairly quickly,” Harvey said.
The next planning commission meeting will be on Wednesday, Nov. 10, to avoid having a meeting on Veterans Day. This meeting will include a public hearing on Tamarac Park.